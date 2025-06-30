The Biggest Corn Recalls US History

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The sweet, earthy flavor of corn is versatile and delicious. From eating a fresh ear of corn on the cob to incorporating sweet kernels into your favorite dishes like creamed corn or corn bread, the ways to serve corn in your weekly meals are nearly endless. One advantage of corn — and a trait that increases its versatility — is that it can be preserved and sold in several formats. Whether you're buying unhusked ears, bags of frozen sweet corn kernels, or shelf-stable canned corn, there are many varieties to choose from when you hit the grocery store.

But because of the farming, processing, and production steps used for every type of corn, it is susceptible to bacteria, foreign bodies, and contamination that may lead to illness or injury. As a result, corn products have been the subject of multiple recalls over the years, in an effort to help keep customers safe. Read on to learn more about the biggest corn recalls in U.S. history.