The Best New Aldi Finds Of August 2025
In the heat of summer, it's hard to imagine that cooler weather is ahead. To help remind us, for better or worse, some retailers eagerly shove Halloween-ware in our faces before the first leaf falls. However, Aldi's August Finds offer a gentle nudge in the autumn direction while still honoring all the things we love about the fiery Leo season.
If you're clinging onto that summer vibe for dear life, you can't let PurAqua's tiki-inspired Sparkling Water Mocktails slip through your fingers. For the folks who want to squeeze in another backyard bash or two, there's also a pizza peel and wheel set, a popcorn maker, and a cotton candy machine. Who says you can't bring the best of the boardwalk to your place?
However, for those of us leaning in to the change of seasons, Aldi gracefully ushers in pumpkin spice in the form of snacking almonds and maple syrup. Speaking of maple, Aldi brand Clancy's has some new Maple Sweet Potato Chips that are sure to be your new fall favorite. And don't miss Journey to India Mini Naanpanadas in two warm new flavors that are sure to get your blood pumping.
Mama Cozzi's Korean Bulgogi Pizza
If you've ever had the late-night urge to put the leftovers from your favorite bulgogi beef recipe on a pizza crust, this new pie from Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen is most definitely your cup of tea. With sweet bulgogi-inspired sauce replacing marinara, shredded beef, mozzarella cheese, cremini mushrooms, broccoli, and julienned red onion, it's the fusion fare we've been waiting for. Priced at $4.99 a pop, be sure to stock your freezer, starting August 6.
Berryhill Flavored Maple Syrup
If you've been chomping at the bit for your first pumpkin spice latte but promised yourself you'd wait until September, Aldi has a little something sweet to whet your allspice-hungry appetite. Berryhill Flavored Maple Syrup, in stores beginning August 20, will be available in fall flavors like Pumpkin Spice, Cinnamon Roll, and Bourbon Barrel. Grab a bottle of your favorite flavor for $5.49 or better yet, snag all three and serve your pancakes with a flight of flavored syrup.
Ambiano Cotton Candy or Popcorn Maker
It's state fair season, but who can be bothered to drag out the whole family in the middle of a heat wave? If you're looking for all the fun snacking without the lines, pick up an Ambiano Cotton Candy Maher or Popcorn Maker. With each appliance available in red or thistle, you can decide on the backyard vibe. Either can be yours for $14.99 on August 27.
PurAqua Sparkling Water Mocktails
Those of us trying to soak up every last ounce of summer vibes this August are going to need some festive sippers if we're going to do it right. PurAqua Sparkling Water Mocktails are perfect to pop open poolside, on the porch, or by the lake. With flavors like Strawberry Margarita, Pina Colada, and Mojito, the tiki party never has to stop. Grab an 8 pack for $3.55 on August 13.
Clancy's Maple Sweet Potato Chips
If you are trying to rip through our list of the 41 best hot sandwich recipes before the year's end, you're going to need a satisfying go-to side. Look no further than Clancy's Maple Sweet Potato Chips. Available August 20 for $2.99 a bag, these chips are just as tasty with some baked goat cheese as they are smooshed inside your favorite ham sandwich — and they add just the right amount of sweetness!
Kirkton House Fall Tiered Tray
Sweet summer children weep at the thought of the shorter days and cooler nights that come with the changing of seasons. Nevertheless, lovers of fall waste no time rolling up the beach towels and pulling out their decorative pumpkins. The Kirkton House Fall Tiered Tray is available in Black Stand, White Square, and Scalloped White, so here's a little something for every home aesthetic. Pick yours up August 20 for $12.99.
Southern Grove Almonds
When the lazy days of summer are over and the busy fall commences, you're going to need a little extra fuel to keep your motor running. And why shouldn't it be tasty? Southern Grove Almonds — available in Snickerdoodle Spice and Pumpkin Spice — are the ideal pocket partner. Each 14-ounce bag runs for $5.95, so beef up your supply on August 20 and keep a bag or two handy when you're on the go.
Specially Selected Jalapeño Cheddar Sourdough Bread
Speaking of sandwiches, you can't make a killer sando without some great bread. If you're looking to really turn up the heat before the temperature drops, try Specially Selected Jalapeno Cheddar Sourdough Bread, which hits Aldi stores on August 20. Try it with your favorite turkey sandwich or make a jalapeno popper-inspired sandwich with cream cheese, shredded cheddar, and bacon. At just $3.99 a loaf, what's stopping you?
Crofton Pizza Peel & Wheel Set
Perhaps you've already landed on our pro-inspired advice on how to layer the perfect homemade pizza. (It's cheese before sauce!) However, if you really want to create the pizzeria experience at home, you'll need all the trappings. In walks the Crofton Pizza Peel & Wheel Set, compete with a cutting wheel and a wooden pizza peel. Although they're typically used to transfer a pie in and out of a brick oven, this pizza peel is also pretty enough to serve from. If you're looking for an aesthetic that screams authentic Tuscan summer, grab a set August 27 for $12.99.
Clancy's Kettle Chips
Everyone knows that when you're looking for the crunch factor, kettle chips are the superior crisp. On August 13, two new flavors of Clancy's Kettle Chips are hitting Aldi shelves. The hot honey variety will be the perfect accompaniment to caviar or fried chicken. (Go ahead and put all three together for the best snacking experience you've ever had!) Meanwhile, the Everything Bagel version pairs perfectly with your favorite cream cheese-based dip. Each bag costs $1.99.
Journey to India Mini Naanpanadas
If an empanada, a piece of naan, and a samosa had a baby, you'd have something like Journey to India Mini Naanpanadas. These tasty snacks feature a golden naan crust and yummy fillings such as Chickpea Curry and Butter Chicken. If you're a dipper, fear not! Each package comes with a packet of tamarind dipping sauce. For $4.99, these make the perfect app or after school snack, so stock your freezer on August 20.