The Best New Aldi Finds Of August 2025

In the heat of summer, it's hard to imagine that cooler weather is ahead. To help remind us, for better or worse, some retailers eagerly shove Halloween-ware in our faces before the first leaf falls. However, Aldi's August Finds offer a gentle nudge in the autumn direction while still honoring all the things we love about the fiery Leo season.

If you're clinging onto that summer vibe for dear life, you can't let PurAqua's tiki-inspired Sparkling Water Mocktails slip through your fingers. For the folks who want to squeeze in another backyard bash or two, there's also a pizza peel and wheel set, a popcorn maker, and a cotton candy machine. Who says you can't bring the best of the boardwalk to your place?

However, for those of us leaning in to the change of seasons, Aldi gracefully ushers in pumpkin spice in the form of snacking almonds and maple syrup. Speaking of maple, Aldi brand Clancy's has some new Maple Sweet Potato Chips that are sure to be your new fall favorite. And don't miss Journey to India Mini Naanpanadas in two warm new flavors that are sure to get your blood pumping.