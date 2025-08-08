The Old-School Appliance That's Totally Impractical In Today's Kitchens

Along with heating bread for breakfast, modern toaster ovens allow you to make all sorts of unique recipes, such as dehydrated fruit, candied bacon, and just about everything else under the sun. These devices are mainstays in many households, so it's hard to imagine a time before they existed. Electric toasters first appeared on store shelves in 1909, while pop-up variants of the device were patented in 1921. Their more sophisticated sibling, the toaster oven, was developed in 1910 (namely by William Hadaway, the same person who invented the conventional oven, incidentally).

The appliance made another technological leap in 1957, which is when GE released its Toast-R-Oven. According to a vintage ad shared on Facebook, the Toast-R-Oven functioned as a pop-up toaster with an "oven" on the bottom portion that "makes delicious toasted cheese sandwiches, heats rolls and buns, toasts English muffins and corn muffins." It also served as a warming tray for up to six pieces of toast. The appliance's suggested retail price was $29.95. Adjusted for inflation, the Toast-R-Oven would cost about $350 these days, based on the Consumer Price Index. By 1964, GE's Toast-R-Oven was redesigned to include a window on the front of the device, making it more in-line with modern toaster ovens. It also gained the ability to bake food, as opposed to heating it up or keeping it warm. The revamped device was reportedly capable of baking cookies and buns, along with meatloaf, chicken, and frozen foods.