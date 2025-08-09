The Classic Mexican Restaurant Order Elvis Adored

He may have been known as the King of Rock and Roll to legions of adoring fans. But Elvis Presley's palate was much more down to Earth than his high-flying celebrity status might suggest. There's excellent evidence of Presley's preferred fare at one of his regular haunts in Palm Springs, California. That's where he regularly chowed down on a simple yet delicious favorite: ranchero beans with an iced tea.

Presley was a frequent diner at Las Casuelas Original, a longtime institution in Palm Springs, where he lived for a time in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He was apparently such a regular that he preferred to sit at a specific booth.

Those who want to eat like rock and roll royalty can still do so, as the restaurant's menu continues to offer frijoles rancheros as a side. It's unclear whether the recipe has undergone any changes in the decades since the singer enjoyed it, but today's version includes pinto beans, onions, tomatoes, chiles, bell peppers, cilantro, and cheese, a classic combination of authentic Mexican flavors. Naturally, iced tea is also still available to wash it all down.