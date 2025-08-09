The Classic Mexican Restaurant Order Elvis Adored
He may have been known as the King of Rock and Roll to legions of adoring fans. But Elvis Presley's palate was much more down to Earth than his high-flying celebrity status might suggest. There's excellent evidence of Presley's preferred fare at one of his regular haunts in Palm Springs, California. That's where he regularly chowed down on a simple yet delicious favorite: ranchero beans with an iced tea.
Presley was a frequent diner at Las Casuelas Original, a longtime institution in Palm Springs, where he lived for a time in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He was apparently such a regular that he preferred to sit at a specific booth.
Those who want to eat like rock and roll royalty can still do so, as the restaurant's menu continues to offer frijoles rancheros as a side. It's unclear whether the recipe has undergone any changes in the decades since the singer enjoyed it, but today's version includes pinto beans, onions, tomatoes, chiles, bell peppers, cilantro, and cheese, a classic combination of authentic Mexican flavors. Naturally, iced tea is also still available to wash it all down.
A unique feature in an indulgent diet
This Mexican-inspired dish stands out among the foods Elvis Presley loved to eat. The King was notably a fan of decadent, down-home meals, including the famous (or infamous) peanut butter and banana sandwich, which he preferred grilled. Other items routinely found on the singer's plate include bacon, meatloaf, cheeseburgers, cornbread, and more. He also had a sweet tooth, which can be seen in Presley's last meal: four scoops of ice cream, paired with six chocolate chip cookies.
Folks interested in recreating The King's go-to Mexican restaurant order might be pleasantly surprised to learn that it's relatively straightforward to create a similar dish at home. Las Casuelas' Ranchero beans are reasonably close to our simple, delicious slow cooker pinto bean recipe. Enhanced with a few toppings like chiles, tomatoes, and cheese, you'll be able to sample this famous food without traveling all the way to the deserts of Palm Springs.
There's no denying the rock legend's huge and ongoing impact on American music and pop culture. However, Presley was also passionate about his meals. Trying one of the dishes he greatly enjoyed is no doubt a fitting tribute.