Pennsylvania's First Cheesesteak Sandwich Was Missing A Major Ingredient

Philadelphia's most iconic sandwich had humble beginnings — just grilled beef and onions on a toasted roll, with no cheese in sight. The story traces back to 1930, when Italian-American Pat Olivieri, who ran a hot dog stand with his brother Harry in South Philadelphia's Italian Market, grew tired of his usual lunch. One day, he asked his brother to grab some beef scraps from the local butcher. Pat grilled the meat, tucked it into a hot dog roll, and topped it with onions. A passing cab driver, allured by the aroma, asked for the same — and promptly declared it superior to a hot dog. The chance encounter gave rise to a new City of Brotherly Love staple — albeit without the ingredient that would later define it.

Cheese finally entered the picture in the 1940s, when a manager at the Ridge Avenue shop layered provolone over the steak. The decade-long gap between the sandwich's debut and its dairy upgrade suggests the original combo of beef and onions had plenty of staying power. The renovation quickly won over even more hungry customers, who lined up at Pat's cart to get a taste of the masterpiece.