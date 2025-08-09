Pennsylvania's First Cheesesteak Sandwich Was Missing A Major Ingredient
Philadelphia's most iconic sandwich had humble beginnings — just grilled beef and onions on a toasted roll, with no cheese in sight. The story traces back to 1930, when Italian-American Pat Olivieri, who ran a hot dog stand with his brother Harry in South Philadelphia's Italian Market, grew tired of his usual lunch. One day, he asked his brother to grab some beef scraps from the local butcher. Pat grilled the meat, tucked it into a hot dog roll, and topped it with onions. A passing cab driver, allured by the aroma, asked for the same — and promptly declared it superior to a hot dog. The chance encounter gave rise to a new City of Brotherly Love staple — albeit without the ingredient that would later define it.
Cheese finally entered the picture in the 1940s, when a manager at the Ridge Avenue shop layered provolone over the steak. The decade-long gap between the sandwich's debut and its dairy upgrade suggests the original combo of beef and onions had plenty of staying power. The renovation quickly won over even more hungry customers, who lined up at Pat's cart to get a taste of the masterpiece.
What's a Philly cheesesteak without the cheese?
The transformation from a simple steak sandwich to the legendary cheesesteak illustrates how food is shaped by experimentation and the occasional stroke of luck. By the 1940s, the cheese-topped version had gained traction, and the "cheesesteak" was officially born. In the 1950s, Pat's King of Steaks switched to Cheez Whiz because it was fast, easy to serve, and familiar. Today, many restaurants offer the tangy, processed cheese-in-a-can as a nod to tradition.
Historian Celeste Morello explained to Philadelphia Magazine that beefsteak sandwiches appeared in 19th-century cookbooks. However, the Olivieris took a different approach with distinct bread and seasonings. Rooted in working-class culture and neighborhood pride, the sandwich began as a grab-and-go meal for laborers on tight breaks. While cheese may have catapulted the dish to its modern fame, its soul remains unchanged: grilled beef, caramelized onions, and a hearty Italian hoagie roll (the ideal bread for this sandwich). The foundation is still the heartbeat of every authentic Philly cheesesteak recipe. If you ever find yourself in Philadelphia, be sure to treat yourself to the city's best cheesesteaks at joints such as Woodrow's, Angelo's Pizzeria, Chubby's, Geno's, and, of course, Pat's.