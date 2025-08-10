The Best Costco Kirkland Coffee Blend To Start Your Morning
Costco members can save lots of money by shopping smart at the chain. One great Costco buy is whole bean coffee. With the Kirkland Signature line of blends, you can rest assured that your selection will match or even beat those name-brand bags (and their name-brand prices). However, which blend offers the biggest bang for your buck when it comes to quality? Based on our ranking of Kirkland coffee blends from worst to best, we fully recommend Kirkland Signature Espresso Blend. This coffee won out over out three other Costco coffee all-stars, including the House Blend and the Organic Whole Bean Blend.
Our reviewer evaluated each bag by first tasting the brewed coffee black, then adding cinnamon, sugar, and almond milk for subsequent sips. When it comes to the whole beans that make up Costco's Espresso Blend, expect a "big and bold" aroma that "[promises] a supreme coffee experience." As for a freshly brewed cup, "the flavor of the raw finished java was mellow, showing off its burnt sugar sweetness and a bit of nuttiness." For those unfamiliar with espresso, the beans that make up this powerful blend are the same that can be found in other roasts (i.e., light, medium, and dark), only espresso beans are roasted for a longer duration.
Did a supplier change affect the quality of Costco's espresso blend?
It's long been said that Starbucks is the manufacturer behind Kirkland coffee, though substantiating these claims is easier said than done. It's not clear whether Costco ever addressed the matter directly, and in general, manufacturers don't wish to disclose which exclusive store brands they produce. After all, private label goods are often cheaper, so consumers would focus their spending on those products if they knew who manufactured them. If Starbucks did produce Kirkland Espresso Blend at one time, some customers are now concerned that a rumored decline in quality indicates that the coffee giant is no longer behind the wheel.
In a Reddit thread pondering why Kirkland Espresso beans are often oily, a commenter replied, "Kirkland switched suppliers and the consensus is that their coffee is no longer good." It should be noted that the original poster claimed the brewed coffee was "really damn good ... It's so smooth," despite the oiliness. This phenomenon is quite common in the world of coffee, particularly with dark roasts. Because dark roasts require higher temperatures, they're more likely to experience the chemical reactions that draw out the beans' inner oils to the surface. Oily coffee also tends to have a stronger flavor and usually spoils faster. But if a boldly flavored brew sounds like your cup of tea (or coffee) and you want to give the Kirkland Signature Espresso Blend a try, here's the easiest way to clean your bean grinder.