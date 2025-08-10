The Best Costco Kirkland Coffee Blend To Start Your Morning

Costco members can save lots of money by shopping smart at the chain. One great Costco buy is whole bean coffee. With the Kirkland Signature line of blends, you can rest assured that your selection will match or even beat those name-brand bags (and their name-brand prices). However, which blend offers the biggest bang for your buck when it comes to quality? Based on our ranking of Kirkland coffee blends from worst to best, we fully recommend Kirkland Signature Espresso Blend. This coffee won out over out three other Costco coffee all-stars, including the House Blend and the Organic Whole Bean Blend.

Our reviewer evaluated each bag by first tasting the brewed coffee black, then adding cinnamon, sugar, and almond milk for subsequent sips. When it comes to the whole beans that make up Costco's Espresso Blend, expect a "big and bold" aroma that "[promises] a supreme coffee experience." As for a freshly brewed cup, "the flavor of the raw finished java was mellow, showing off its burnt sugar sweetness and a bit of nuttiness." For those unfamiliar with espresso, the beans that make up this powerful blend are the same that can be found in other roasts (i.e., light, medium, and dark), only espresso beans are roasted for a longer duration.