This Might Be The Best Frozen Treat Aldi Has Dropped So Far In 2025
When it comes to the tastiest Aldi Finds of all time, products like Park Street Deli hummus and Raspberry Jaffa Cakes rank pretty high. However, the chain may have outdone itself with a unique sweet treat that had shoppers in a tizzy a few months ago. Sundae Shoppe Salted Ice Cream Churro Sandwiches meld two delicious desserts into one frosty package. Along with the rich, cinnamon-y goodness of the churro sandwich (inspired by the tempting Mexican dessert featuring fried dough), you'll also experience the unique delight of salted caramel ice cream.
In case you're wondering whether this product lives up to the hype, consider what some shoppers are saying on Reddit. "Just had one 10 minutes ago. I am fighting the urge to have another," admits one shopper, while another commenter says, "Kinda reminded me of nice bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch with extra cold milk. In a good way." An Aldi product this popular is likely to sell out quickly, and as one shopper stated, "I hope there are still some next time I go."
Will this dessert ever make a return to Aldi?
Aldi shoppers often learn of great new products via word of mouth, which means that popular items fly off shelves quickly. As such, Salted Ice Cream Churro Sandwiches are listed as out of stock at our local Aldi. It's also not entirely clear whether they're available at other locations. However, this is common with Aldi Finds and, along with quarter cart deposits and the absence of disposable shopping bags, yet another example of how the grocery chain likes to do things a little differently.
The store likes to switch up its products throughout the year to ensure that shoppers have plenty of variety. And the very nature of Aldi Finds means these products are only available for a limited time, which typically aligns with certain seasons. Accordingly, Ice Cream Churro Sandwiches could return to the store next spring. In the event a product is discontinued outright, there's still a small glimmer of hope. In an X (formerly known as Twitter) post asking when Aldi would bring back its Sundae Shoppe Jumbo Ice Cream Sandwiches, a representative replied, "Sadly, no news on our Sundae Shoppe Jumbo Ice Cream Sandwiches returning. Our team would love to hear that you're missing them!" While there's no guarantee of success, shoppers can offer feedback via an online contact form.