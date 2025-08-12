This Might Be The Best Frozen Treat Aldi Has Dropped So Far In 2025

When it comes to the tastiest Aldi Finds of all time, products like Park Street Deli hummus and Raspberry Jaffa Cakes rank pretty high. However, the chain may have outdone itself with a unique sweet treat that had shoppers in a tizzy a few months ago. Sundae Shoppe Salted Ice Cream Churro Sandwiches meld two delicious desserts into one frosty package. Along with the rich, cinnamon-y goodness of the churro sandwich (inspired by the tempting Mexican dessert featuring fried dough), you'll also experience the unique delight of salted caramel ice cream.

In case you're wondering whether this product lives up to the hype, consider what some shoppers are saying on Reddit. "Just had one 10 minutes ago. I am fighting the urge to have another," admits one shopper, while another commenter says, "Kinda reminded me of nice bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch with extra cold milk. In a good way." An Aldi product this popular is likely to sell out quickly, and as one shopper stated, "I hope there are still some next time I go."