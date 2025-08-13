The Unexpected Ingredient Giada De Laurentiis Adds To Her Grilled Cheese

There are many ways to upgrade grilled cheese sandwiches, like adding jam for a hint of sweetness or slathering the bread with mayonnaise rather than butter for a tangy twist. However, culinary personality Giada De Laurentiis swears by an addition you may not have considered before — lemons. And no, we're not just talking about a hint of lemon zest. She incorporates thin slices of sugared lemons for an unexpectedly delightful take.

De Laurentiis got her idea while crafting the menu for a Capri-inspired episode of her show "Giada Entertains." "In Capri they try to use lemons in everything," she explained (via Food Network). So she found a way to weave them into the classic sandwich. Unless you want to gnaw on a hunk of lemon rind, though, be mindful of her technique. She uses a sharp knife to create thin slices of lemon and divides them into six wedges. Then, she sprinkles them with sugar to cut some of that acidity. When handled this way, you won't have unappetizing chunks of sour lemon ruining your grilled cheese sandwich. Instead, you'll get fragments of sweetened, citrusy brightness that add a whole new level of flavor. Plus, slicing them thinly helps counter the bitterness that the rind can have. (This is a trick that Ina Garten uses when cooking with the citrus fruit.)