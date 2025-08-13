The Unexpected Ingredient Giada De Laurentiis Adds To Her Grilled Cheese
There are many ways to upgrade grilled cheese sandwiches, like adding jam for a hint of sweetness or slathering the bread with mayonnaise rather than butter for a tangy twist. However, culinary personality Giada De Laurentiis swears by an addition you may not have considered before — lemons. And no, we're not just talking about a hint of lemon zest. She incorporates thin slices of sugared lemons for an unexpectedly delightful take.
De Laurentiis got her idea while crafting the menu for a Capri-inspired episode of her show "Giada Entertains." "In Capri they try to use lemons in everything," she explained (via Food Network). So she found a way to weave them into the classic sandwich. Unless you want to gnaw on a hunk of lemon rind, though, be mindful of her technique. She uses a sharp knife to create thin slices of lemon and divides them into six wedges. Then, she sprinkles them with sugar to cut some of that acidity. When handled this way, you won't have unappetizing chunks of sour lemon ruining your grilled cheese sandwich. Instead, you'll get fragments of sweetened, citrusy brightness that add a whole new level of flavor. Plus, slicing them thinly helps counter the bitterness that the rind can have. (This is a trick that Ina Garten uses when cooking with the citrus fruit.)
The cheese choice — and why it all works
One other important thing to note about Giada De Laurentiis' Italian-inspired take on grilled cheese is that she's not layering lemons between slices of American or cheddar. Her version incorporates mozzarella. She also sprinkles some Parmesan on the buttered bread to create a salty, cheesy crust.
On its own, mozzarella can be a bit bland, which is why her unexpected addition really levels up the sandwich. First, the lemon slices add acidity that cuts the richness of the melted cheese and butter, creating a dish that's still indulgent but won't feel heavy or greasy. And, as many home cooks will know, lemon is an incredible flavor enhancer. It works almost like salt, igniting your salivary glands and sending your taste buds into overdrive, making every component of the sandwich taste just a little bit better.
The end result will be a sandwich that has an ooey-gooey cheese interior, a flavor-packed and crispy crust, and that bright lemon flavor woven throughout. Just make sure to remove any lemon seeds that may be lingering in your sliced citrus, as that's not a texture you want in your sandwich. Those looking for an even more intense lemony flavor could also consider mixing some fragrant lemon zest in with the Parmesan and butter to coat the sandwich exterior.