This Michigan Diner Makes A BLT So Massive It Barely Fits On The Plate
Few sandwiches command as much awe as the BLT at Tony's I-75 Restaurant in Birch Run, Michigan. The towering marvel of meaty glory draws curious travelers and loyal locals into an unforgettable gustatory adventure. The sandwich begins with slices of Italian, American, whole wheat, or rye bread, ready to shoulder a full pound of perfectly crispy bacon — an epic portion before it ever meets the plate. Hearty lettuce leaves offer earthy greenery, while thick slices of tomato lend a bright, herbal juiciness. A generous slather of creamy mayonnaise ties the ensemble together. If you're extra hungry, you can order it with salty, starchy fries to make it a platter.
The size is where spectacle takes over. A five-star Yelp review describes the moment of the colossal meal's arrival: "They actually bring out a to-go box when they bring [the BLT] out. The bacon was very good. Does anyone need that much bacon? Maybe not. However, we want it." Another patron shared, "I just had to try this iconic sandwich with one pound of bacon on it. Let me just say, that I was not disappointed at all."
BLTs with an entire pound of bacon each? Yes, please!
For folks traveling in the Wolverine State, Tony's serves as both a pit stop and a destination in its own right. Servers present customers with colossal sandwiches that can be difficult to lift, let alone bite. Bacon aficionados have been experiencing the spectacle for nearly 70 years, when Tony's first opened its doors in Saginaw, Michigan. Behind the BLT's dramatic presentation lies an operation running on sheer volume. Tony's I-75 Restaurant reports moving up to 11,000 pounds of bacon each week, alongside 625 pounds of tomatoes. As one would imagine, a grand majority of this supply is devoted to crafting the signature multilayered masterpiece.
The BLT at Tony's challenges expectations, delights those with an appetite for excess, and provides a story worth retelling. Whether you arrive armed with friends to share the experience or determined to face the sandwich solo (even if you take home leftovers), the result is the same nonetheless — an occasion of bacon-fueled joy, best savored without hurry. While most of the best BLTs in the U.S. don't feature a whopping pound of bacon like Tony's, it's still hands down one of the greatest sandwiches of all time.