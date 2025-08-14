This Michigan Diner Makes A BLT So Massive It Barely Fits On The Plate

Few sandwiches command as much awe as the BLT at Tony's I-75 Restaurant in Birch Run, Michigan. The towering marvel of meaty glory draws curious travelers and loyal locals into an unforgettable gustatory adventure. The sandwich begins with slices of Italian, American, whole wheat, or rye bread, ready to shoulder a full pound of perfectly crispy bacon — an epic portion before it ever meets the plate. Hearty lettuce leaves offer earthy greenery, while thick slices of tomato lend a bright, herbal juiciness. A generous slather of creamy mayonnaise ties the ensemble together. If you're extra hungry, you can order it with salty, starchy fries to make it a platter.

The size is where spectacle takes over. A five-star Yelp review describes the moment of the colossal meal's arrival: "They actually bring out a to-go box when they bring [the BLT] out. The bacon was very good. Does anyone need that much bacon? Maybe not. However, we want it." Another patron shared, "I just had to try this iconic sandwich with one pound of bacon on it. Let me just say, that I was not disappointed at all."