Martha Stewart Is Raining Praises Over This Palm Beach Restaurant

On Instagram, Stewart shared eight photos of her first night in Palm Beach, which she spent with friends dining at Le Bilboquet, a restaurant that describes itself as having a "South of France vibe." From the balmy palm trees to the artsy menu to the swanky outdoor dining to the delicious-looking seafood dishes and decadent dessert, Stewart gave her seal of approval to the fancy French eatery.

She wrote, "We ate at [Le Bilboquet]... One of nine restaurants worldwide this excellent fancy bistro serves classic French cuisine of high quality I have known the proprietor for many years Philippe Delgrange is the undisputed king of his group of restaurants and tries very very hard to please his guests with great ambiance, good food and fun people." But Stewart did not end there. She capped off her praise with even more compliments, typing, "It was so nice to eat outside under the stars and palm trees! Best sole meunière I have had in a long time!!!"

It was quite an endorsement coming from Stewart, who boosts 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and within no time, she had her followers weighing in. One wrote, "Looks fun! They have the best burger," while another eagle-eyed fan noted, "Wonderful spot indeed, Martha! Love the moon in the last photo." It definitely looked like an evening to remember.