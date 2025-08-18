Upgrade Any Dump Cake Recipe With This Creamy Boost

A dump cake is hands down one of the easiest cakes you could ever make. Crafted by literally dumping fruity canned pie filling, butter, and cake mix into a baking dish without mixing, its construction can only be described as "willy-nilly." While it may sound like a bit of a mess, the moisture in the butter and pie filling hydrates the cake mix, which (thanks to the no-mix method) is dolloped atop the fruit creating a sort of ersatz cobbler. The combination of gooey fruit filling and super moist, slightly caramelized cake is hard to beat. The only thing that could possibly improve it is an ingredient that makes everything better: cream cheese.

There are loads of ways to use cream cheese when you cook, but few are quite as delightful as incorporating it into your dump cake. Typically, dump cakes are layered with pie filling on the bottom, cake mix in the middle, and butter on top. Adding cream cheese between the cake and the fruit filling adds richness and a creamy, slightly tangy element that complements the sweetness of the fruit. For little pockets of cheesy goodness peppered in, cut a cold brick of cold cream cheese into cubes and scatter it. Alternatively, you can whip some of the cream cheese with egg and powdered sugar to create a fluffy, meringue-like layer that sits between the cake and the fruit.