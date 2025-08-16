10 Old School No-Bake Desserts That Still Hold Up Today

Chocolate, peanut butter, and oatmeal no-bake cookies have gone by a lot of different names over the years: mudballs, boiled cookies, poodgies, raggedy robins, and preacher cookies (the story goes that a housewife could see the preacher down the road and have them finished by the time he knocked on her front door). And it's not clear exactly when or where they were invented. No-bake cookies in the U.S. became popular during the Great Depression when home cooks didn't have access to flour, eggs, or white cane sugar. There's evidence that this particular recipe appeared in newspapers in the early 1970s, but other sources date it back to sometime in the '50s. Whatever you call them, they've stayed so popular because they are fast, delicious, and fun to make.

Although these cookies are technically no-bake, they do require a little bit of cooking, but not enough to heat up your kitchen so we'll allow it. You bring sugar, butter, milk and cocoa powder to a boil and cook for two or three minutes, just enough for the mixture to melt together smoothly. Then it's just a case of adding peanut butter, old-fashioned rolled oats, salt, and vanilla, and stirring together before dropping spoonfuls of the dough on a cookie tray or parchment paper to cool.

The cookies firm up as they cool. The chocolate and peanut butter recipe may be the platonic ideal of no-bake cookies, but there are so many variations you can try. Swap out the peanut butter in easy no-bake cookies with Nutella, or take the basic no-bake cookie recipe and add graham crackers.