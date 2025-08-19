This Might Be The Best Sam's Club Bakery Item Of Summer 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sam's Club has many bakery perks that outshine competitors like Costco, including several online ordering options for personalized items. However, one of the best is its incredible Member's Mark products. While there are some mainstays, the bakery gets creative with new products to keep customers hooked. Among the best items new to Sam's Club in summer 2025 is one standout baked good that we consider the best of the season.

Member's Mark Cookie Dough Brownies feature a delectable combination of a chocolatey brownie and an ooey-gooey chocolate chip cookie, all in one bite. Besides their taste, the convenience of these brownies puts them at the top of the list. You can make "brookies" at home, but crafting two kinds of dough, getting the ratio right, and baking it all can be time-consuming. Instead, for only $10.98, you can get nine delicious Sam's Club brownies that are perfect for your next get-together or to enjoy throughout the week. These goodies are baked fresh in-house every day and can be eaten warmed or straight out of the container.

Customers love the brownie treat, posting glowing praise all over social media. After heating her brownies up for 15 seconds in the microwave, one TikToker says, "I was expecting them to be good, but I was not expecting them to be this good."