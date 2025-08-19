This Might Be The Best Sam's Club Bakery Item Of Summer 2025
Sam's Club has many bakery perks that outshine competitors like Costco, including several online ordering options for personalized items. However, one of the best is its incredible Member's Mark products. While there are some mainstays, the bakery gets creative with new products to keep customers hooked. Among the best items new to Sam's Club in summer 2025 is one standout baked good that we consider the best of the season.
Member's Mark Cookie Dough Brownies feature a delectable combination of a chocolatey brownie and an ooey-gooey chocolate chip cookie, all in one bite. Besides their taste, the convenience of these brownies puts them at the top of the list. You can make "brookies" at home, but crafting two kinds of dough, getting the ratio right, and baking it all can be time-consuming. Instead, for only $10.98, you can get nine delicious Sam's Club brownies that are perfect for your next get-together or to enjoy throughout the week. These goodies are baked fresh in-house every day and can be eaten warmed or straight out of the container.
Customers love the brownie treat, posting glowing praise all over social media. After heating her brownies up for 15 seconds in the microwave, one TikToker says, "I was expecting them to be good, but I was not expecting them to be this good."
Upgrade your cookie dough brownie
While Sam's Club cookie dough brownies are delicious on their own, there are plenty of ways to enhance them. The chain claims there are "endless customization possibilities," some of which it lists for customers on its website. Suggestions include crafting a sundae with Member's Mark favorites like vanilla ice cream and dairy whipped topping. You could even snag a cup of Sam's Club soft serve to pair with your brownie. Or, if you're looking for a simpler accompaniment, dip your brownie into a tall glass of whole milk.
You can get even more creative when it comes to leveling up those brownies. For a pop of fresh flavor, top them with fruit. The sweetness of strawberries or the tart notes in cherries both complement chocolate well. Pears could provide a crunchy and tangy addition to your brownie. Slice your fruit into small pieces and sprinkle it over your brownie, then top it all with a drizzle of chocolate sauce, caramel, or honey.
If you're craving even more sweetness (or giving these brownies to a fruit-averse kiddo), add a layer of frosting and an extra sprinkle of crushed candy bars or cookies. One combination that works well is chocolate frosting and bits of Oreo cookies, which will also add an extra crunch to your bite.