The Best Items New To Sam's Club In Summer 2025

While Costco shoppers love the store's quality products and generous membership rewards, Sam's Club often gets the better of Costco where Scan & Go shopping options and affordable pricing are concerned. Sam's Club is going through many big changes in 2025, from the creation of immersive showrooms to AI-driven checkout technology designed to provide members with an even more memorable experience. Along with these perks, Sam's Club shoppers love discovering new products at the chain, including name brand goods as well as Member's Mark items (which are exclusive to the store).

We did the legwork for you and found some awesome products that just arrived at Sam's Club this summer. Our list includes frozen smash burgers, soda that supports optimal gut health, Halloween decor (because it's never too early for the spooky season), tempting brownies, and a stylish cutting board set. It's worth noting that prices can vary between the Sam's Club website and physical locations, and not all items will be available at every store.