The Best Items New To Sam's Club In Summer 2025
While Costco shoppers love the store's quality products and generous membership rewards, Sam's Club often gets the better of Costco where Scan & Go shopping options and affordable pricing are concerned. Sam's Club is going through many big changes in 2025, from the creation of immersive showrooms to AI-driven checkout technology designed to provide members with an even more memorable experience. Along with these perks, Sam's Club shoppers love discovering new products at the chain, including name brand goods as well as Member's Mark items (which are exclusive to the store).
We did the legwork for you and found some awesome products that just arrived at Sam's Club this summer. Our list includes frozen smash burgers, soda that supports optimal gut health, Halloween decor (because it's never too early for the spooky season), tempting brownies, and a stylish cutting board set. It's worth noting that prices can vary between the Sam's Club website and physical locations, and not all items will be available at every store.
Member's Mark Smashed Burgers
If you've fallen victim to common smash burger cooking mistakes like using lean beef and making patties too big or small, Sam's Club has the perfect product for you. Member's Mark Smashed Burgers come in a 20-count box and retail for $22.98. The best part? These patties come pre-smashed, which takes away some of the guesswork. And because the patties are frozen, you can stock up with no concerns about spoilage.
Poppi Prebiotic Soda Punch Pop
Poppi Prebiotic Soda Punch Pop combines fun flavors and prebiotics, (indigestible plant fibers that balance your gut microbiome). Pricing information isn't available online, but each pack contains 15 cans, and each can contains 12-fluid ounces of soda. With just 5 grams of sugar per serving, this soda is a healthier alternative to conventional soft drinks.
Member's Mark Pre-Lit Pumpkin Cats
Halloween is months away, but Sam's Club already has festive decor to make your home a spooktacular place to be. Member's Mark Pre-Lit Pumpkin Cats come in sets of two and cost $49.95. These battery-operated decorations feature an interior "flame" by way of flickering LED lights for a safer experience. Happy Summerween!
Member's Mark Cookie Dough Brownie
If you want homemade treats without the hassle of baking, Member's Mark Cookie Dough Brownies from Sam's Club can satisfy your sweet tooth. For $10.98, shoppers get a 9-count pack of delectable brownies featuring the perfect amount of cookie dough. And because baked goods at Sam's Club are prepared in-house on a daily basis, you can rest assured of freshness.
Member's Mark 4-Piece Acacia Wood Cutting Board Set
If it's time to replace your trusty cutting board, the Member's Mark Acacia Wood Cutting Board Set has your name all over it. For $34.98, Sam's Club members get three cutting boards in various sizes, plus an attractive holder for when they're not in use. Acacia is hearty and rugged, which makes it an ideal material for kitchen workspaces.