What Makes Rotisserie Chickens Cheaper Than Raw Poultry At Grocery Stores?

It's a financial conundrum that confronts many observant shoppers. In a typical grocery store, it's often more affordable (not to mention significantly more convenient) to grab a pre-made rotisserie chicken from the prepared food section than it is to buy a similarly sized bird from the butcher. At first, this might seem odd, considering the added time, energy, ingredients, and equipment required to cook a chicken in-store. However, a closer look at the economics of supermarkets reveals there's solid business thinking behind the pricing strategy.

Whole uncooked chickens, like all fresh meat, have a limited shelf life. Birds that go bad in the meat case are a total loss for grocery stores, leading many to take steps to recover some of their investment. Often, this involves preparing the chicken in rotisserie cookers. Even if the eventual price of the rotisserie chicken is less than it would have been uncooked, the store still comes out ahead, avoiding waste.

The focus on eliminating waste doesn't stop there. Many supermarkets repurpose cooked rotisserie chickens that don't sell into other, longer-lasting products such as chicken salad, resulting in little, if any, food wasted. Often, home cooks do the same, using one of many rotisserie chicken recipes to make meals like soups or casseroles.