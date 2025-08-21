You'll Come For The BBQ But Stay For The Dessert At This Beloved Florida Restaurant
On East La Rua Street in Pensacola, Florida, pitmasters tend outdoor smokers around the clock, crafting traditional Southern-style barbecue with unwavering dedication. Hot Spot Barbecue may appear modest from the outside, but the local institution has gained recognition far beyond Florida's borders since opening in June of 2013, even earning our ranking as the absolute best barbecue restaurant in the Sunshine State. Its philosophy centers on serving premium quality meats seasoned with proprietary dry rubs and slow-cooked using time-honored methods.
Hot Spot's menu showcases the classics that define Southern pit cooking: succulent pork, snappy sausage, tender chicken, and melt-in-your-mouth beef brisket. Each emerges fork-ready from the smokers, accompanied by tangy, savory house-made sauces that complement the meats' natural flavors. Supporting these stellar main attractions, Hot Spot serves an array of sides that elevate every meal, including creamy mac and cheese, smoky pork and beans, Mom's potato salad, fresh challah and brioche buns, seasoned green beans, hearty Brunswick stew, buttery corn on the cob, and crisp coleslaw.
Where Hot Spot truly distinguishes itself from conventional barbecue establishments is through its exceptional desserts. The kitchen creates an impressive array of sweets that have become destination items in their own right. The praline pecan pie, lemon cream pie, key lime pie, chocolate brownie pie, banana pudding, and chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin cookies have passionate fanbases.
Hot Spot Barbecue is a Pensacola gem
This emphasis on precision extends throughout the operation. The crew follows well-established meat smoking schedules and seasoning protocols, while the desserts adhere to proven recipes that deliver the same exceptional quality every time. The combination of superior barbecue techniques with serious dessert offerings represents Hot Spot's primary distinction in Pensacola's vibrant dining scene.
Hot Spot maintains an impressive 4.6-star average on Yelp, with guests praising the friendly staff, welcoming atmosphere, and — most importantly — the outstanding food. "The sliced brisket and chicken were tasty and lean," shares one satisfied diner. "It reminded me of the time when my dad used to make great barbecue. The homemade lemon pie was delicious." Another reviewer raves about the signature brisket: "The brisket was moist and packed with flavor. Easily the best brisket I have ever put in my mouth." Perhaps the most telling endorsement comes from someone who perfectly captures Hot Spot's complete experience: "The pies? If you pass on even a piece, then you missed out on the complete package." While folks may initially visit for the expertly smoked entrées, it's often the homemade desserts that provide a compelling reason to return.