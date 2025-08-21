You'll Come For The BBQ But Stay For The Dessert At This Beloved Florida Restaurant

On East La Rua Street in Pensacola, Florida, pitmasters tend outdoor smokers around the clock, crafting traditional Southern-style barbecue with unwavering dedication. Hot Spot Barbecue may appear modest from the outside, but the local institution has gained recognition far beyond Florida's borders since opening in June of 2013, even earning our ranking as the absolute best barbecue restaurant in the Sunshine State. Its philosophy centers on serving premium quality meats seasoned with proprietary dry rubs and slow-cooked using time-honored methods.

Hot Spot's menu showcases the classics that define Southern pit cooking: succulent pork, snappy sausage, tender chicken, and melt-in-your-mouth beef brisket. Each emerges fork-ready from the smokers, accompanied by tangy, savory house-made sauces that complement the meats' natural flavors. Supporting these stellar main attractions, Hot Spot serves an array of sides that elevate every meal, including creamy mac and cheese, smoky pork and beans, Mom's potato salad, fresh challah and brioche buns, seasoned green beans, hearty Brunswick stew, buttery corn on the cob, and crisp coleslaw.

Where Hot Spot truly distinguishes itself from conventional barbecue establishments is through its exceptional desserts. The kitchen creates an impressive array of sweets that have become destination items in their own right. The praline pecan pie, lemon cream pie, key lime pie, chocolate brownie pie, banana pudding, and chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin cookies have passionate fanbases.