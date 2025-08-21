700 Sodas On The Menu? This Route 66 Diner Is A Must-Try Pit Stop

Some of the best roadside restaurants in the U.S. sit along iconic Route 66, many of which harken back to another time. Pops 66 in Arcadia, Oklahoma, is a cornucopia of roadside necessities packed into one establishment. Complete with a restaurant, gas station, convenience store, and a 66-footl LED-lit soda bottle, Pops is a one-stop shop for weary (and thirsty) travelers. In a quirky twist that perfectly befits the Route 66 vibe, Pops also carries over 700 types of soda.

If you can't imagine that 700 flavors of soda even exist, join the club. The bewilderment only grows as you step inside and behold row upon row of glass-bottled sodas lining the walls. They come in every color of the rainbow and flavors you'd never dream of. All of the usual suspects are available (there are 80 different types of root beer) as well as some old fashioned soda brands like Dad's. You can also find some pretty bizarre varieties — and we're not talking "merely unusual" like pear or watermelon (though you can find those, too). There's a Ranch Dressing soda made by Lester's Fixins, a Teriyaki Beef Jerky pop by a brand called Beefdrinker, and Buffalo Chicken Wing soda to round out the savory selection. There's also peanut butter and jelly, sweet corn, maple bacon, and others. And if you can't pick just one, Pops lets you create your own mix-and-match six pack.