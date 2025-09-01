Don't Store High-Quality Whiskey In Its Original Bottle. Here's Why
When you've invested in a high-end item, it's understandable to want to show it off. That goes for cars, new gadgets, and whiskey, too. However, while it might be tempting to prominently display that bottle of bourbon, scotch, or other whiskey on your home bar, true aficionados know that's actually a mistake. Experts recommend storing your expensive whiskey differently to preserve its quality for the long run.
The secret lies in keeping your premium whiskey in the smallest bottle that will fit the volume you have remaining. The goal is to reduce the amount of air trapped inside with your alcohol as much as possible. Too much empty room (known as headspace) allows undesirable oxidation. For those unfamiliar, oxidation is a chemical process that occurs when a substance has sustained contact with oxygen. Examples include the rusting of metal and the development of vinegar flavors in an open bottle of wine. Oxidation likewise changes the taste and aroma of whiskey, a true tragedy for expensive, finely crafted varieties that owners may want to save for special occasions. Unfortunately, a common false belief about whiskey is that it never goes bad. This could lead a person to store open bottles for too long.
More tips for ideal whiskey storage
Understandably, some whiskey lovers might dislike not being able to show off their purchases by pouring their premium spirits from the original bottles. However, it's still possible to save them and display the containers on your bar for visual purposes. After all, you shouldn't be storing the whiskey itself on your bar, as the light and temperature variations can accelerate flavor changes.However, following this tip won't preserve the alcohol's quality forever. No matter how ideally it's stored, you should plan to drink any bottle within six months of opening it, if not sooner. Beyond this time, it's harder to avoid undesirable changes to whiskey's flavor and aroma.
Keeping the booze in a bottle that's too large is far from the only whiskey storage mistake you should stop making. In addition to concerns about light and temperature changes, exposing the bottle to humid environments is also a no-no, as is storing whiskey on its side or in the fridge.
So, no matter which type of whiskey you prefer, remember this simple and valuable tip. When you go to take a sip of a high-end bottle down the line, your taste buds will thank you.