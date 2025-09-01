Don't Store High-Quality Whiskey In Its Original Bottle. Here's Why

When you've invested in a high-end item, it's understandable to want to show it off. That goes for cars, new gadgets, and whiskey, too. However, while it might be tempting to prominently display that bottle of bourbon, scotch, or other whiskey on your home bar, true aficionados know that's actually a mistake. Experts recommend storing your expensive whiskey differently to preserve its quality for the long run.

The secret lies in keeping your premium whiskey in the smallest bottle that will fit the volume you have remaining. The goal is to reduce the amount of air trapped inside with your alcohol as much as possible. Too much empty room (known as headspace) allows undesirable oxidation. For those unfamiliar, oxidation is a chemical process that occurs when a substance has sustained contact with oxygen. Examples include the rusting of metal and the development of vinegar flavors in an open bottle of wine. Oxidation likewise changes the taste and aroma of whiskey, a true tragedy for expensive, finely crafted varieties that owners may want to save for special occasions. Unfortunately, a common false belief about whiskey is that it never goes bad. This could lead a person to store open bottles for too long.