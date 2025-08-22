11 Vintage Cheesecakes That Have Faded Away

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The mere mention of cheesecake tends to stir up a little saccharine excitement within most of us. But, did you know that its origins are actually ancient? The cheesecakes of today take on multiple forms: New York-style, Basque, and Japanese, but the concept of cheesecake has been around since the days of ancient Greece. It's remarkable that cheesecake has managed to stay relevant for all these centuries, yet that doesn't mean some styles and flavors of cheesecake from ages ago are still in high demand today.

A classic, New York-style cheesecake will always be a thing of beauty, just as a Basque cheesecake with its browned outer crust retains an air of regional refinement. Conversely, some types of cheesecake just aren't as popular as they used to be. When we do encounter the cheesecakes of the past, they are usually prepared with techniques and ingredients that feel more in step with contemporary tastes — Japanese cheesecakes often utilize this tactic, as do bakeries specializing in vintage desserts.

The old-fashioned cheesecakes that have faded into the recesses of history have close ties to the time periods from which they came. Certain cheesecakes aren't eaten much anymore because they were made with primitive cooking methods that have since been simplified, or local ingredients that aren't easy to come by for the average internet recipe follower. Take a look at the vintage cheesecakes that don't make it to the table much anymore, some of them might bring back some memories.