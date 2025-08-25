The Forgotten '50s Cheesy Snack That Needs To Make A Comeback

Appetizers make parties and gatherings more fun (and delicious), but they can also make a great "just because" snack when you're feeling peckish. In addition to popular options like Buffalo chicken dip and spring rolls, there are some less-common appetizers to add to your arsenal. As featured in our list of forgotten old school snacks that we wish would make a return, cheese dreams are essentially miniature grilled cheese sandwiches. Consisting of toasted bread, butter, and cheese (among other ingredients depending on the recipe), these appetizers were a staple of Southern home hospitality in the '50s, though they appeared in cookbooks as early as 1916.

Along with being tempting where taste is concerned, cheese dreams are incredibly simple to whip up. The bread gets de-crusted and cut into bite sized pieces, which are slathered with a mixture of butter, grated cheese, and heavy cream. The top of the tiny sandwich is also covered in this mixture, which turns into a crispy, crunchy crust as it bakes in the oven.

It's not clear why cheese dreams fell out of our hors d'oeuvre lexicon. Their similarity to grilled cheese sandwiches could have something to do with it, as this tasty yet pedestrian food doesn't exactly ooze with sophistication. However, you can't get much better where comfort food is concerned, as cheese dreams are undeniably cheesy, crunchy, and savory.