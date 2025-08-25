The Forgotten '50s Cheesy Snack That Needs To Make A Comeback
Appetizers make parties and gatherings more fun (and delicious), but they can also make a great "just because" snack when you're feeling peckish. In addition to popular options like Buffalo chicken dip and spring rolls, there are some less-common appetizers to add to your arsenal. As featured in our list of forgotten old school snacks that we wish would make a return, cheese dreams are essentially miniature grilled cheese sandwiches. Consisting of toasted bread, butter, and cheese (among other ingredients depending on the recipe), these appetizers were a staple of Southern home hospitality in the '50s, though they appeared in cookbooks as early as 1916.
Along with being tempting where taste is concerned, cheese dreams are incredibly simple to whip up. The bread gets de-crusted and cut into bite sized pieces, which are slathered with a mixture of butter, grated cheese, and heavy cream. The top of the tiny sandwich is also covered in this mixture, which turns into a crispy, crunchy crust as it bakes in the oven.
It's not clear why cheese dreams fell out of our hors d'oeuvre lexicon. Their similarity to grilled cheese sandwiches could have something to do with it, as this tasty yet pedestrian food doesn't exactly ooze with sophistication. However, you can't get much better where comfort food is concerned, as cheese dreams are undeniably cheesy, crunchy, and savory.
How to make a cheesy dream of an appetizer at home
Like with conventional grilled cheese recipes, bread selection can have a major impact on the outcome of your cheese dreams. While your personal preference should ultimately lead the way, sourdough, rye, and brioche are all excellent options. And regardless of the type you use, pre-sliced bread with a consistent texture is best for keeping your cheese dreams intact from the frying pan to the hors d'oeuvre table. By the same token, we recommend you avoid bread that's too soft or flimsy or has too many holes, as these selections may not be able to support all that cheese and butter.
Cheese dream recipes often call for a splash of hot sauce, but you can incorporate other sauces and condiments. For instance, these mini sandwiches pair well with marinara and tomato soup. If you want a bolder flavor, consider adding some Dijon mustard to your bread choice before frying. For a truly unique appetizer spread, consider pairing cheese dreams with your favorite jelly (which is one of many ways to upgrade grilled cheese sandwiches). Grape, strawberry, and apricot are all excellent choices, as they impart a touch of sweetness to this buttery, savory snack. As for heftier additions, you can elevate the appetizer by adding pickles, fresh herbs, and bacon.