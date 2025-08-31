Elvis Loved This Old-School Southern Dessert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Elvis Presley is a legendary crooner whose passion for music was rivaled by his king-sized appetite. When it comes to the foods most beloved by Presley, meatloaf, biscuits, and of course, fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches all rank pretty high among his preferred eats. Presley was also said to have an unbridled love of Southern banana pudding, a layered dessert featuring vanilla-flavored pudding, banana slices, and vanilla wafers, with a baked meringue topping. Presley was so enamored with the dessert that it appeared in multiple cookbooks devoted to his favorite recipes, including "Fit For A King: The Elvis Presley Cookbook" and "The Presley Family Cookbook".

As for how the dish comes together, the pudding is a from-scratch affair — that means no boxed pudding is used. Cornstarch is added to thicken the mixture, and homemade meringue tops off the layers. The cookbook, "Elvis' Greatest Hits...recipes & More From Graceland," features a cornstarch-free recipe for Original Banana Pudding, as well as a claim that Presley asked cooks at Graceland to prepare the dessert on a daily basis, further illustrating the iconic singer's love of this sweet treat.