The Best Sweet Treat First-Time Aldi Shoppers Should Never Skip

If you're new to Aldi, we have a sweet tidbit of advice: Don't check out before checking out the desserts — there's a certain type of cheesecake you won't want to miss. Cheesecake has a way of turning even the most ordinary moment into something worth savoring. One bite can feel as festive as a birthday, as comforting as a Sunday dinner, or as spontaneous as a late-night snack straight from the fridge. Aldi makes it easy to bring a little spark of celebration home with its Bake Shop Cheesecake Sampler — a 16-ounce, ready-to-serve dessert that costs less than $6 and should be in your kitchen right now.

The sampler includes eight slices spread across four popular flavors, so everyone can grab a favorite — or better yet, try a little of each. The classic New York style is creamy, smooth, and satisfyingly simple. The strawberry swirl adds brightness with a ribbon of fruit running through the custardy base, offering just the right tang to balance the richness. The triple chocolate tilts toward decadence, blending cocoa into multiple layers. And the turtle cheesecake features caramel, chocolate chips, and chopped pecans for a salty-sweet crunch.