We Asked Chefs What They Really Think Of McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

From quick meals at roadside rest stops to dinner for the whole family, McDonald's is a fast food joint that always fits the bill. Whether you love to indulge in its delicious breakfast delicacies like the Egg McMuffin (that you can also recreate at home) or prefer the classic burgers, there is something for almost everyone on the restaurant's extensive — and impressively consistent — menu.

There's one item on this menu that is consistently overlooked: the Filet-O-Fish. This fried fish sandwich is the only permanent seafood offering on Mickey D's menu, and it often proves pretty polarizing among the restaurant's most frequent customers. Regardless of how you feel about the sandwich, it has been a mainstay at the Golden Arches since the 1960s, and it doesn't seem like it's going anywhere anytime soon.

But how do the professionals feel about the Filet-O-Fish? We talked to two chefs to get their take on this McDonald's signature. Read on to discover what Monique Mickle, Executive Sous Chef of The Darling Oyster Bar in Charleston, South Carolina, and Amy Casey, personal chef and food blogger at Amy Casey Cooks, really think of McDonald's Filet-O-Fish.