Grandma's Old-School Cake Recipe That Deserves A Comeback

In our assortment of old school cakes nobody eats anymore, we shine a light on tasty vintage treats like Madeira cake and spotted dick (get your mind out of the gutter). Pineapple upside down cake also makes an appearance on our list, as this simple yet tasty treat is bursting with sweet, tropical flavors. The cake's unique construction is also a big part of its charm, as recipes require that the butter, brown sugar, and pineapples slices (with candied cherries in the center) serve as the foundation for the cake batter, which is added last before the dessert goes into the oven. Once baked, the cake is carefully flipped to become a feast for the eyes and tastebuds.

Upside down cakes were around before pineapple had its moment in the sun, and these desserts were typically called skillet cakes in a nod to how they were made. All types of fruit could be used in skillet cake recipes. For example, Tarte Tatin is a French dessert featuring caramelized apples. On the other hand, Portuguese bolo de ananás is a less sweet version of pineapple upside down cake. It's not fully clear why pineapple upside down cake fell out of favor, as tasty as it is, but its associations with '60s and '70s era desserts might be a reason why.