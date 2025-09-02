This Vintage South Carolina Treat Is One Of The Oldest Cookies In America

If there's one thing South Carolina's Lowcountry is known for, it's the abundance of comforting, mouthwateringly delicious cuisine. Not only does South Carolina have some of the best biscuits in the Southern U.S., it's also famous for its incredible seafood offerings, like the ones at this must-try seafood restaurant. Within the Palmetto State's vibrant food scene, you'll also find one of America's oldest cookies. Benne wafers originated in the Lowcountry centuries ago.

Benne wafers are small, flat cookies speckled with sesame seeds. These simple cookies may seem like a humble underdog of a dessert, but you should definitely try one if you find yourself in Charleston, where they remain a regional classic. Benne wafers are comprised of a blend of sesame seeds, brown sugar, vanilla, and other common cookie ingredients. The recipe for benne wafers was derived from foods brought to South Carolina by enslaved Africans, particularly the Gullah and Malinke people who came from West Africa and Guinea, respectively.

Pronounced "ben-ee," this word simply means "sesame seeds" in the Gullah language. It is believed that West Africans brought benne plants with them on their forced journey to America because the seeds represented good fortune. Benne plants have been in the U.S. since the 1700s, and the seeds became a popular cash crop throughout the Lowcountry. For the Gullah people, who still reside in South Carolina's sea islands, these vintage, nutrient-dense benne wafer cookies are symbolic of their heritage.