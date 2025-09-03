The Old-School Southern Comfort Food That Was A Johnny Cash Favorite

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Johnny Cash was known for his distinctive country vocals and iconic songs like "Ring of Fire" and "I Walk the Line." The singer's Arkansas roots deeply influenced both his music and his food tastes. There were a number of old-school Southern meals Johnny Cash loved. One of his all-time favorites was cornbread.

In "The Cash and Carter Family Cookbook," a collection of family recipes written by Cash's son, John Carter Cash, cornbread is hailed as a staple in the Cash household. While you may be used to cornbread without add-ins, the recipe for Cash Family Cornbread features savory flavors. Besides the classic ingredients found in a simple cornbread recipe (butter, dairy, and eggs), Cash Family Cornbread adds yellow onions, jalapeño peppers, and sharp cheddar cheese. The cornbread mixture is baked in a cast-iron skillet.

According to Carter Cash, "Dad loved Southern cornbread, and one of his very favorite meals was cornbread crumbled up in a tall glass of buttermilk — to be eaten with a spoon." Cornbread in buttermilk might not be to everyone's tastes, especially those of us who grew up using buttermilk for baking and not for drinking. However, this delicious family recipe pairs well with other Cash favorites like pinto beans, which Cash grew up eating in Arkansas when Great Depression recipes were the norm.