This Once-Popular Italian Restaurant Chain Might Not Be Around Much Longer

The restaurant industry has hit a rough patch due to reduced consumer spending and increasing prices on everything from beef to coffee. As a result, many businesses are struggling, including once popular chain restaurants. Back in 2022, we covered beloved chains that we might lose, including Bravo Italian Kitchen and Brio Italian Grille. Parent company Bravo Brio Restaurants, which owns both establishments, appears to be in choppy water yet again, as the business has filed a second bankruptcy claim in roughly five years (the first occurring in 2020). This filing could affect the 23 Bravo Italian Kitchen and 25 Brio Italian Grille locations currently in operation.

While Bravo Brio closed seven restaurants prior to the bankruptcy filing, the company claims that no further closures will occur. Instead, Bravo Brio hopes that the debt reorganization plan will boost the remaining restaurants and help cover financial liabilities that total an excess of $50 million. Bravo Brio joins other restaurant chains that have filed for bankruptcy in 2025, including Bar Louie, Hooters, and On the Border. Bravo Brio's previous Chapter 11 filing was exacerbated by the pandemic, but Bravo Italian Kitchen and Brio Italian Grille restaurants were already facing difficulties by the time that mandated restaurant closures began taking place.