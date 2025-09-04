This Once-Popular Italian Restaurant Chain Might Not Be Around Much Longer
The restaurant industry has hit a rough patch due to reduced consumer spending and increasing prices on everything from beef to coffee. As a result, many businesses are struggling, including once popular chain restaurants. Back in 2022, we covered beloved chains that we might lose, including Bravo Italian Kitchen and Brio Italian Grille. Parent company Bravo Brio Restaurants, which owns both establishments, appears to be in choppy water yet again, as the business has filed a second bankruptcy claim in roughly five years (the first occurring in 2020). This filing could affect the 23 Bravo Italian Kitchen and 25 Brio Italian Grille locations currently in operation.
While Bravo Brio closed seven restaurants prior to the bankruptcy filing, the company claims that no further closures will occur. Instead, Bravo Brio hopes that the debt reorganization plan will boost the remaining restaurants and help cover financial liabilities that total an excess of $50 million. Bravo Brio joins other restaurant chains that have filed for bankruptcy in 2025, including Bar Louie, Hooters, and On the Border. Bravo Brio's previous Chapter 11 filing was exacerbated by the pandemic, but Bravo Italian Kitchen and Brio Italian Grille restaurants were already facing difficulties by the time that mandated restaurant closures began taking place.
Factors that may have contributed to Bravo Brio's downturn
Running a restaurant is rarely easy, even under ideal economic circumstances. These days, business owners are faced with ever-increasing inflation, high labor costs, poor employee retention, and fewer customers, particularly since restaurant prices have exceeded grocery costs. As for Bravo Brio's current challenges, the company blames factors like competition from less expensive fast-casual chains and changes in consumer dining habits as reasons for its subsequent bankruptcy filing. Bravo Italian Kitchen and Brio Italian Grille locations situated within malls and shopping centers appear to have been hit the hardest due to decreased consumer interest in these shopping establishments.
While Bravo Brio remains hopeful that it can overcome economic challenges with the latest bankruptcy filing, the brand may not be able to overcome the high prices at its restaurants. Consider a nearby Bravo Italian Kitchen location: While costs are bound to vary, this particular establishment features a calamari appetizer for $17.99, while the chicken parmesan entree costs $26.99. Compare this to a more affordable casual establishment like Chili's, which increased same-store sales in the final quarter of 2025 by a whopping 23%. As such, Bravo Brio may need to reconfigure its menu and pricing approach if it wants to attract more customers in the wake of bankruptcy.