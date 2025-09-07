Aldi Might Be Cheap, But This One Thing Drives Shoppers Away

Existing fans of Aldi may view it as the place for affordable, high-quality products, but not everyone is strapped into the bandwagon. Aldi anxiety is a very real thing among inexperienced customers, who often recoil at lack of disposable grocery bags and quarter deposits for shopping carts. Another thing that often vexes customers is that items sell out quickly, often before shoppers can get their hands on them. Or, as a Redditor put it, "Getting really tired of basic items being out of stock."

Aldi focuses on its own private label goods, though shoppers will find a few name-brand items on the shelves. Additionally, the store is constantly swapping out its products to make way for new ones, particularly when it comes to the chain's popular Aldi Finds (which are special items with limited supplies). As such, finding products in the store can be challenging. In response to the Redditor complaining about not finding what they need at the store, another aggravated Aldi shopper had this to say: "I've had some of these problems with basics, too. ... It's not all the time but it's more common than in other grocery stores."