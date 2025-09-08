You Can Still Visit This California Mexican Restaurant Frequented By Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley did a lot of jumpin' and jivin' during his more than two-decade-long career, and when it came to refueling between all those hip-shaking performances, he had quite the delicious lineup. The King was a big fan of grilled peanut butter and banana sandwiches — perhaps the most famous of Presley's favorite foods. But the rock legend's palate was wide and varied. In addition to quintessential Southern comfort food, the star enjoyed his fair share of Mexican cuisine — particularly if it was served at Las Casuelas Original restaurant in Palm Springs.

Located less than 2 miles north of the desert hideaway where he and Priscilla honeymooned after their 1967 nuptials, it was a restaurant that Presley loved to visit. And to the delight of his fans (and anyone who enjoys tasty Mexican food in general), it's still up and running today. Even better, guests can still dine in the icon's preferred booth, where he was known to order up a plate of frijoles rancheros and a glass of iced tea.

The cozy spot, which retains much of its old-world charm by way of rustic murals, colorful tiles, and wrought iron accents, was first opened in February 1958 by Maria and Florencio "Del" Delgado. It holds the distinction of being the very first Mexican restaurant to land in Palm Springs — and the fact that it's still serving up its classic fare almost 70 years later is no doubt a testament to its quality.