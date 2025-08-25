15 Restaurants Elvis Presley Loved Across The US
Elvis Presley's legendary appetite wasn't just a footnote in his storied life. The foods beloved by the King of Rock and Roll have become a defining thread in the singer's life, with his eating habits relying heavily on Southern comfort food and other forms of unapologetic indulgence. While he famously loved eating peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwiches and sweet treats like chocolate chip cookies (which happened to be his last meal) at home, Presley also frequented everywhere from Memphis barbecue joints to Palm Springs taco stands.
Born in Tupelo, Mississippi, Presley sought solace at his favorite restaurants in familiar flavors from his youth, such as charred ribs and dough burgers. Whether you're a diehard Elvis fan or simply curious about the eateries that won his custom, we've rounded up the restaurants frequented by Presley over the years. Many of these restaurants, some of which continue to operate today, have become inadvertent shrines where fans can taste history in a space occupied by Presley himself.
Leonard's Pit Barbecue
For Elvis, Leonard's Pit Barbecue was a sanctuary where he sought anonymity, often visiting privately at night. One of the main things that the Tennessee restaurant remembers Elvis Presley by is the fact that he used to leave generous tips — $100 tips for servers and $50 tips for other members of staff – whenever he went to the restaurant, equivalent to over $1,000 and $500 today, respectively.
Leonard's history mirrors Memphis' barbecue legacy. It was founded in 1922 as a five-stool lunch stand selling sandwiches for $0.05 apiece before evolving into a drive-in with carhops serving sandwiches by the 1940s. Presley's patronage became legendary in the local community, with the restaurant occasionally closing privately for him.
Today, Leonard's Pit Barbecue still serves the likes of chicken and pork shoulder sandwiches. After financial struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic, new owners took over in 2021. It relocated to Cordova in 2023, pledging to preserve Leonard's traditions as it stepped into its new era.
(901) 360-1963
1100 N. Germantown Pkwy. Cordova, TN 38016
Coletta's
Coletta's holds a unique slice of culinary history. It introduced pizza to Memphis in the early 1950s after sailors from the nearby navy base requested the then-unfamiliar dish. The owner's son, Horest Coletta, traveled to Chicago to master pizza-making. Upon his return, he found an ingenious way to endear the dish to local residents: topping pies with Memphis-style barbecue pork and sauce, thus creating the now-iconic barbecue pizza.
Elvis Presley adored Coletta's barbecue pizza. The same is true for his wife, Priscilla Presley, who apparently still visits when in the area. Today, Coletta's South Parkway restaurant boasts an entire Elvis Room, now adorned with memorabilia. The King's endorsement turned the South Parkway location into a pilgrimage site, where fans still savor his favorite pie.
Generations of Colettas have preserved the restaurant's Elvis-era traditions. The original 1923 ice cream parlor-turned-restaurant retains its homemade ethos, serving homemade sauces, ravioli, sausage, and more, and is renowned for treating its employees like family.
Multiple locations
Arcade Restaurant
Did you know that you can still eat in Elvis' booth at his go-to Memphis restaurant? Step into Arcade Restaurant, Memphis' oldest cafe, and you walk straight into Elvis Presley's world. Founded in 1919 by Speros Zepatos, the diner became a refuge for Presley during his meteoric rise. He reportedly always chose the same booth – the last vinyl seat in the back row, facing a mirror to discreetly watch the door while savoring his favorite legendary fried peanut butter and banana sandwich.
Today, the restaurant's fourth-generation owners preserve its legacy. Elvis Presley's booth bears a plaque, surrounded by memorabilia. The diner — which served as a backdrop for films such as "The Firm" and "Walk the Line" — still serves the fried peanut butter-banana sandwich, as well as other diner-style dishes, such as the redneck eggs (biscuits drenched in gravy) and hamburger steak.
(901) 526-5757
540 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103
The Formosa Cafe
Located across from the storied Samuel Goldwyn Studios, The Formosa Cafe opened in 1939 as a low-lit retreat for Hollywood icons seeking anonymity, including Elvis Presley during his film career. The King frequented The Formasa's red leather booths, with the restaurant later naming a booth after him – an honor it has repeated for other legendary patrons. Presley is also said to have once bought a Cadillac for a waitress after someone from his entourage did not tip her.
Decades after he frequented The Formosa, Presley's presence lingers through an array of porcelain figures displayed near the bar. A $2.4 million restoration in 2019 revived the Chinese restaurant's original details, including its iconic trolley car. Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, was a regular in the following years, celebrating what would have been her father's birthday at The Formosa just days before her death in 2023.
(323) 794-1106
7156 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Charlie Vergos' Rendezvous
Tucked in a downtown Memphis alley basement, Charlie Vergos' Rendezvous became legendary for turning down Elvis Presley himself. Founder Charlie Vergos pioneered the Memphis dry rub in the 1940s, coating ribs with a blend of Greek seasonings and Cajun spices instead of wet sauce — a technique that is now emulated by chefs and amateur cooks alike.
Presley desperately wanted to dine at the restaurant, but Vergos refused his repeated requests to rent the entire space for his privacy. As Charlie Vergos' son explained in the book "Elvis Style: From Zoot Suits to Jumpsuits," he did so for one practical reason. "Elvis always wanted to rent the whole place out, and my father didn't want to lose customers, so he refused," he said. Undeterred, Presley ultimately had Rendezvous ribs airlifted to him, ensuring his favorite Memphis flavors whenever he pleased.
(901) 523-2746
52 S. Second Street, Memphis, TN 38103
The Waffle Stop
Although it has since closed, this eatery in Sarasota, Florida, was extremely proud of Elvis Presley's visit after a show at the Florida Theater (now the Sarasota Opera House) back in the 1950s. Visitors encountered Elvis memorabilia covering the walls and a life-sized statue of the King of Rock 'n' Roll himself, while also being able to order dishes such as Jail House Rock, the Hunka Hunka Burger, and the Ain't Nothing but a Hound Dog.
The Waffle Stop maintained its position as a community hub while Elvis fans visited the restaurant. However, The Waffle Stop sadly closed its doors for the last time on December 31, 2024. The combination of staffing challenges and owner Dolly Hollinger's retirement brought an end to its operations. Hollinger was beloved by her patrons, remembered not just as a restaurateur but as the heart that made The Waffle Stop feel like home.
Golden Steer Steakhouse
In the late 1960s, after electrifying crowds at The International Hotel (now known as the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino), Elvis would slip into booth four at the Golden Steer Steakhouse. This red leather booth was where he happily devoured off-menu burgers crafted from filet trimmings, which are basically the same trimmings used in Golden Steer's meatballs today.
The steakhouse's history with the mob has only added to its allure over the years. Tony 'The Ant' Spilotro, a member of the Chicago Outfit, used a back entrance to evade surveillance to dine with his lawyer Oscar Goodman in what is now fittingly known as the Mob Room. Elvis Presley's favorite booth, meanwhile, has become sacred ground. In 2025, for what would have been his 90th birthday, the Elvis Presley Estate gifted the steakhouse two of his personal gold records ("The 50 Greatest Hits" and "Blue Hawaii"), which are now displayed alongside a framed photograph of Presley performing at The International Hotel in 1969. Today, fans regularly wait to take photos in the booth, making it both a culinary pilgrimage and a living museum where Las Vegas history, mob legends, and Elvis's legacy intersect.
(702) 384-4470
308 W. Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV, 89102
Johnnie's Drive-In
Opened in 1945 by Johnnie Chism, Johnnie's Drive-In holds the honor of being the oldest restaurant in Presley's hometown, Tupelo. While Chism's family never confirmed the local lore that Elvis Presley used to walk to the restaurant for burgers, a notarized letter from alleged childhood friend Guy Harris claims that Presley did, in fact, eat there. Johnnie's Drive-In's iconic Elvis Booth also displays a photo of the King mid-bite, taken by a jewelry salesman who spotted him dining there in 1956. Fans from all over now pose beneath the image.
The menu's star is the Depression-era dough burger, which takes ground beef and combines it with other ingredients — as was the habit in times of financial hardship — to create a patty with a crispy texture. Today's visitors, besides going to take pictures in the Elvis Booth, still order the dough burger alongside diner classics like onion rings or pimento cheese sandwiches in the retro dining room, where plenty of other Elvis memorabilia plasters the walls
(662) 842-6748
908 E Main St, Tupelo, MS 38804
Las Casuelas Original
It was at Las Casuelas Original that Elvis Presley would place his favorite Mexican restaurant order. When Elvis needed a break from Hollywood or Vegas, he frequently retreated to his Palm Springs home. While in the area, he would often visit Las Casuelas Original, a family-owned eatery not too far from his honeymoon house. Founded by matriarch Florencio 'Del' Delgado, the restaurant offered Presley homestyle cooking and secluded corner booths. It seems like the singer was a creature of habit, as he always requested the same booth and would order the same dish — ranchero beans with an iced tea — whenever he visited.
Decades after Presley frequented the restaurant, his preferred booth and simple dish remain iconic reminders of his offstage rituals. If you want to try his favorite dish for yourself, the good news is that Las Casuelas Original's recipes remain unchanged. Expect crispy chimichangas, delicious traditional red chile sauce, and house-made margaritas.
(760) 325-3213
368 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Ayres Diner
In 1956, after rocking a concert at Tampa's Fort Homer W. Hesterly Armory, a young Elvis Presley slipped into the Ayres Diner on Florida Avenue in Seminole Heights. Housed inside what looked like a railcar, the diner was owned by brothers Calvin and Mel Ayres. Founded in 1951, its prefabricated stainless steel structure and neon sign epitomized 1950s Americana.
When Calvin Ayres dissolved the business in 1981, the Florida Avenue location survived under new ownership. Renamed Nicko's Fine Foods in the 1980s, its new owner leaned into the Elvis lore, preserving the diner's Elvis booth and retro aesthetic — right down to the occasional performance from an Elvis impersonator. Sadly, Nicko's Fine Foods has since closed. The space is now occupied by a homestyle Japanese restaurant named Chanko, where a plaque still marks Elvis' booth.
The Roast Grill
In February 1956, a young Elvis Presley slipped into The Roast Grill – a 13-seat diner near Raleigh's Ambassador Theatre — for a pre-show meal before performing a string of concerts. He apparently ordered multiple hot dogs, which we assume were totally ketchup-free. The diner has an ironclad rule forbidding the condiment, as was the preference of its founder, Mary Charles.
Opened by Charles and later operated by her grandson and his wife, The Roast Grill retains its old-school aesthetic with vintage bar stools, Coca-Cola memorabilia, and walls plastered with photos of challengers who have attempted its hot dog challenge. For Presley, it was merely a quick pre-performance energy boost. But for the diner, it became a legendary footnote. Even decades later, longtime patrons still recall his visit.
facebook.com/TheRoastGrillHotWeiners/
(919) 832-8292
7 S West St, Raleigh, NC 27603
Krystal
For Elvis, Krystal wasn't just a fast food chain – it was a slice of Southern identity. The chain's signature square burgers (steamed buns hugging onion-topped beef patties) became his go-to for group feasts at Graceland. DJ Dewey Phillips kickstarted this tradition of buying the burgers when, after playing Elvis's debut single on WHBQ radio, 100 sliders were ordered from a Krystal in downtown Memphis to feed swarming fans outside the station.
Presley's cousin, Danny Smith of the Memphis Mafia (the nickname given to Presley's inner circle), recalled late-night runs where he would buy huge supplies of burgers to share with his entourage. Priscilla Presley later confirmed his preference for their modest size, making them more akin to sliders. "The hamburgers were so small!" she told Local Memphis. "He didn't like big things to eat." Even today, Krystal celebrates its connection to Elvis, highlighting that first mass order as a pivotal moment in the company's history.
Multiple locations
Colorado Mine Company
On February 1, 1976, Elvis Presley ignited aviation and culinary lore with a midnight escapade. He chartered his private jet, the Lisa Marie, from Memphis to Denver, solely to satisfy a craving for Colorado Mine Company's Fool's Gold — a behemoth of hollowed bread stuffed with a pound of bacon, an entire jar of peanut butter, and a jar of blueberry jam. The sandwich cost a whopping $49.95 at the time, which is equivalent to over $280 today. Elvis's entourage was brought 22 loaves in a hangar at Stapleton International Airport at midnight, washing them down with Perrier and champagne before flying home.
For those wondering if it was really Elvis's favorite sandwich, the expenses he was willing to incur to access it should speak for itself. Nick Andurlakis — who was a teenage cook at Colorado Mine Company when Elvis visited and added a similar sandwich to the menu at his own restaurant, Nick's Cafe — says that orders from Elvis Presley became very regular. "Elvis loved it," he said (via The Denver Post). "It's a good sandwich. Every once in a while, someone will call in from Graceland and want to order one." Sadly, Colorado Mine Company and Nick's Cafe have both since closed.
Coney Island Drive-Inn
In 1961, while filming one of his movies in nearby Inverness, Elvis Presley made an impromptu detour to Brooksville's Coney Island Drive-Inn, likely drawn in by whispers of its famous footlongs. The unassuming roadside eatery — which was opened just a year prior by Darrell and Gertrude Todd in a repurposed boat factory – must have impressed, as he apparently returned and, according to local lore, opted for a steamed all-beef footlong piled high with chili, onions, and mustard.
The restaurant went on to experience major success, and by the mid-1970s, it sold more footlong buns than any Florida business except Walt Disney World (which, we'll be honest, is a tough competitor to beat). In 2014, Sally Lee and her son, Carter, acquired the restaurant, eventually expanding to five more locations while retaining its tasty steamed hot dogs and retro aesthetics, preserving a similar atmosphere to what Elvis once enjoyed. Today, the original Brooksville location still remains a nostalgic landmark, adorned with its fair share of vintage memorabilia (including, of course, a life-size statue of the King).
Multiple locations
Sherman's Deli & Bakery
Sherman's Deli & Bakery was founded in 1963. Its namesake, Sherman Harris, earned a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars for humanitarianism, with a life marked by acts of generosity such as donating kitchen equipment to stroke recovery centers and vans to animal shelters.
In light of its founder's philanthropy, it feels like a comparatively small detail that the deli also served one of Elvis Presley's favorite sandwiches: hot pastrami. The Palm Springs and Palm Desert locations still draw crowds to this day, with its pastrami — which is served on delicious, freshly baked rye bread — remaining a fan favorite. Sherman's Deli & Bakery has continued to expand far beyond the status of an Elvis Presley favorite, having been featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," where host Guy Fieri praised its turkey pastrami and rye bread in particular.
Multiple locations