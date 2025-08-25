15 Restaurants Elvis Presley Loved Across The US

Elvis Presley's legendary appetite wasn't just a footnote in his storied life. The foods beloved by the King of Rock and Roll have become a defining thread in the singer's life, with his eating habits relying heavily on Southern comfort food and other forms of unapologetic indulgence. While he famously loved eating peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwiches and sweet treats like chocolate chip cookies (which happened to be his last meal) at home, Presley also frequented everywhere from Memphis barbecue joints to Palm Springs taco stands.

Born in Tupelo, Mississippi, Presley sought solace at his favorite restaurants in familiar flavors from his youth, such as charred ribs and dough burgers. Whether you're a diehard Elvis fan or simply curious about the eateries that won his custom, we've rounded up the restaurants frequented by Presley over the years. Many of these restaurants, some of which continue to operate today, have become inadvertent shrines where fans can taste history in a space occupied by Presley himself.