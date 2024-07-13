The First Known Aioli Sauce Can Be Traced Back To Roman Times

Aioli, the creamy, garlicky, olive-oil-based sauce that's often compared to mayonnaise, is deeply rooted in Mediterranean culinary history. The word aioli — derived from the French words for garlic ("ail") and oil ("huile") — is believed to have ancient origins that trace back to the Roman Empire. The earliest known references to aioli come from the writings of the Roman scholar Pliny the Elder, who mentioned the emulsified sauce made from garlic and oil. The rudimentary recipe was likely used to enhance the taste of fish and vegetables, which were — and still are — central to the Mediterranean diet.

The simplicity of the ingredients belies the skill and effort required to achieve the right consistency for aioli. The standard recipe for garlic aioli starts with crushing fresh garlic cloves into a paste, traditionally done with a mortar and pestle. This method releases the essential oils in the garlic, imparting a potent flavor. The next crucial step involves slowly drizzling in olive oil while continuously stirring to generate an emulsion. This labor-intensive process was typically performed by hand, which required plenty of patience.