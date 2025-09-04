Aldi's Cult-Favorite Canned Product Just Returned For Fall 2025
Red Bag Chicken and Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are just two of the many Aldi foods that have developed cult followings over the years. Based on emerging social media buzz, it appears as though there's another contender for the most coveted Aldi item. A September 4 Facebook post featured on the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community (a name that jokingly refers to all the great products usually situated in the center of the store) offered an exciting announcement: "Sloppy Joe sauce is back y'all!" This enthusiastic poster is referring to Aldi's Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce, a beloved item at the grocery chain that causes consternation when the store unceremoniously yanks it from shelves.
Aldi is known for its high-quality product dupes, and this sloppy joe sauce is no exception. On Facebook, fans favorably compared Aldi's version to the Manwich brand, arguably the gold standard in the sloppy joe realm. One commenter even admitted that the product overcame their aversion to canned goods, stating, "I very rarely make anything using canned anything ... I tried Aldi's brand and it was very good. Not too sweet, not too sour ... just right."
The availability of this sloppy joe sauce may be limited
If you're hankering for a way to easily upgrade an old-fashioned sloppy joe recipe, Aldi's sauce may just do the trick. However, it doesn't appear that the product is available at all locations (we can't seem to find it at our local Aldi). Based on social media posts, the Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce has disappeared and reappeared quite a bit at the chain. So, before leaving the house, contact your nearest store to check the item's status. It's possible that not all locations will get the product, or rollout may take longer depending on your location.
The item's pricing is also unclear. One fan wrote on Facebook that their local Aldi charged $0.95 per can for the sloppy joe sauce, but prices are bound to fluctuate depending on where you live. Regardless of price, this product will likely go fast. As a result, shoppers are encouraged to snag it when they come across the can in stores (as one Facebook commenter joked, "I bought 5 cases"). To make certain that you do right by Aldi's superior sauce, here are some common sloppy joe cooking mistakes to avoid when making these sandwiches.