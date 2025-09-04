Aldi's Cult-Favorite Canned Product Just Returned For Fall 2025

Red Bag Chicken and Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are just two of the many Aldi foods that have developed cult followings over the years. Based on emerging social media buzz, it appears as though there's another contender for the most coveted Aldi item. A September 4 Facebook post featured on the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community (a name that jokingly refers to all the great products usually situated in the center of the store) offered an exciting announcement: "Sloppy Joe sauce is back y'all!" This enthusiastic poster is referring to Aldi's Brookdale Sloppy Joe Sauce, a beloved item at the grocery chain that causes consternation when the store unceremoniously yanks it from shelves.

Aldi is known for its high-quality product dupes, and this sloppy joe sauce is no exception. On Facebook, fans favorably compared Aldi's version to the Manwich brand, arguably the gold standard in the sloppy joe realm. One commenter even admitted that the product overcame their aversion to canned goods, stating, "I very rarely make anything using canned anything ... I tried Aldi's brand and it was very good. Not too sweet, not too sour ... just right."