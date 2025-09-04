The Spicy Aldi Frozen Pizza Find Under $5 You'll Want To Hoard

With the 2025 NFL season underway, football fans (and those who eat with them) are surely anticipating all the exciting snacks that will find them this year. While we've got at least 98 appetizer recipes that are sure to get your watch party started, there's something new in Aldi's freezer aisle that is certain to be a touchdown with folks who like a little heat. Among the best new Aldi finds for September 2025 is Mama Cozzi's Creamy Jalapeño Popper Pizza.

Known for making a myriad of inventive pies, Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen private label Aldi brand has become a favorite among flavor seekers who love a good deal. The brand's latest heat-and-eat pie perfectly encapsulates the essence of a hot and creamy jalapeño popper with a rich roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, jalapeños, green peppers, green onions, and bread crumbs. While the addition of the breadcrumbs has been hit or miss with folks online, the crispy fried crunch aims to adds a smooch of authenticity to the wanna-be popper. Ringing in at $4.29 per pie, it's a delicious little deal you're not going to be able to get enough of.