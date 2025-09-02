The Best New Aldi Finds September 2025
For many of us, a September Aldi haul reminds us that it's go time. While the coming of cooler weather signifies a time to slow down in nature, it's also when things really start to ramp up in the human world. The best Aldi finds of August 2025 eased shoppers through the end of summer with a mix of goodies that included both tropical-flavored sparkling mocktails and maple-flavored sweet potato chips. This month, the best Aldi finds are all about fall.
Whatever your feelings about the change of weather, the tail end of 2025 is upon us. September means the start of school and the start of the holiday season. Aldi is releasing a bunch of products that will make hosting, cooking, and eating with friends and family a breeze. From household upgrades like a handheld immersion blender and a lazy Susan, to snacks that will please any crowd, there are several reasons to venture into Aldi in September 2025.
Ambiano Immersion Blender
With soup season fast approaching, pureed squash is sure to be on a lot of people's minds. Set your future self up for a beautiful bisque-filled season by snagging the Ambiano Immersion Blender, available at Aldi this September for $14.99. Along with the immersion blender attachment, this handheld blender also includes a whisk attachment and a 4-cup chopping bowl. It's a Swiss army knife of a kitchen tool that can be used to blend soup, grind coffee, and make the smoothest scrambled eggs. The Ambiano Immersion Blender keeps it cute, too. It's offered in green, black, and white to best suit your kitchen's aesthetic.
Mama Cozzi's Creamy Jalapeño Popper Pizza
There's nothing we love more than a well-executed fusion food — especially when kicking jalapeños and a blend of cheeses are involved. Mama Cozzi's Creamy Jalapeño Popper Pizza perfectly blends everything we love about pizza and party-ready appetizers. The thin-crust pie is loaded with creamy roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, jalapeños, green peppers, green onions, and a sprinkling of bread crumbs for a crispy fried flavor. At $4.29, this heat-and-eat pizza is certain to solidify your house as the favorite football-watching spot.
Acacia Wood Lazy Susan
September marks the start of harvest season, and with that comes a whole lot of feasting. If your table is the one everyone gathers around come feeding time, you might need a little help getting that perfect holiday meal passed around. Aldi's Acacia Wood Lazy Susan by Crofton is the perfect solution. The 18-inch tabletop lazy Susan is designed to give everyone easy access to a cluster of side dishes. The handsome wood finish suits the color palette of the season and is easily kept clean with a damp cloth.
Pop & Bottle Oat Milk Latte
Like mini bagels and squeezable pouches of fruit, there are plenty of Aldi products that were practically made for school lunches. What about the adults who cart the kids around all day or pack their own work lunches? Enter the Pop & Bottle Oat Milk Latte. Made with cold brew and a blend of mushrooms like reishi and maitake to improve energy and brain function, it might be the best $2.95 you've ever spent. Plus, these canned lattes are made sans dairy, so they're more gut-friendly. Grab yours in Caramel, Mocha, Vanilla, or Matcha.
Specially Selected Fluffernutter Cookies
If you're a New Englander, you may already be aware of the regional sandwich beloved by so many in the area. Aldi's is paying homage to the Fluffernutter Sandwich — made with peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, and two slices of soft white bread — with its Specially Selected Fluffernutter Cookies. A peanut butter cookie base, chunks of marshmallows, and hunks of peanut butter marshmallow cups give these cookies all the sweet and nutty flavor one might expect from the Massachusetts-made sweet treat. Bring these to your next get-together and you'll quickly soar to the top of everyone's holiday guest list.
Season's Choice Hot Honey Carrots
While the "swicy" food and drink trend may not have us in the stranglehold it once did, hot honey has become a staple condiment within our flavor arsenal. As such, we're a bit pumped for Season's Choice Hot Honey Carrots, which will be arriving at Aldi on September 3. Each bag retails for $2.99 and features 12-ounces of perfectly flavored frozen carrots.
Specially Selected Soup
Fall is the perfect time for a warm and hearty bowl of soup, and Aldi will soon have two new autumnal varieties for customers to enjoy. For $3.89, shoppers can snag the Specially Selected Pumpkin Maple Bisque or Butternut Squash Soup in 24-ounce jars. These tempting soups will arrive at the store on September 10.
Deutsche Kuche German Style Pickles
Aldi began as a German grocery store way back in 1913, so it makes sense the chain would honor its roots with a product like Deutsche Kuche German Style Pickles. Arriving at the store on September 17 and priced at $2.99 per 24-ounce jar, German-style pickles offer a nice balance between sweet and tangy flavors.
Deutsche Kuche Frangipane Tarts
Starting September 17, Aldi has you covered when it comes to quick and tasty desserts. The chain's Deutsche Kuche Tarts come in Apple or Cherry Frangipane (a delightfully sweet almond-based paste) and cost $3.99 for each 14-ounce tart. Tarts this enticing deserve a permanent place in your freezer, so shoppers should stock up before they fly off store shelves.
Sundae Shoppe Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwiches
We previously dubbed Sundae Shoppe Salted Ice Cream Churro Sandwiches the best frozen treat of the year, but Aldi has another frosty sweet contender to consider. Starting September 17, shoppers can indulge in the Sundae Shoppe Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwiches, which feature rich vanilla ice cream between two pumpkin spice flavored cookies. Each box, which retails for $4.49, contains four cookie sandwiches.
Sundae Shoppe Gelato Flight
Unlike ice cream, gelato is denser, sweeter, and contains less milkfat. If that sounds like a tasty dessert to you, Aldi's Sundae Shoppe Gelato Flight will hit store shelves on September 24. Each 3-pack features individual cups containing tiramisu, limoncello, and pistachio flavors. For just $4.29, you can recreate the Italian gelaterie experience right at home.