The Secret To Reviving Your Crumbly Baking Sheets May Be In Your Medicine Cabinet

We all aim to keep a tidy kitchen, but some of our trusty tools are easier to maintain than others. While everyone loves a sexy little seasoning on the cast iron skillet, those same oils — bonded to the metal by heat — can look rather yucky on a baking sheet. It's true that those dark oily spots can contribute to better browning, but when combined with stains and burnt-on bits, you may be itching to give your baking sheets a little bit of TLC. For like-new baking trays, look no further than a household product that makes one of those kitchen cleaning hacks you need to know about: hydrogen peroxide.

There are a few tried and true methods for making well-used baking sheets look brand new again, all of which require varying degrees of elbow grease. The one that seems to work the hardest so you don't have to includes two things you've already got lying around the house. Hydrogen peroxide, on its own, works to lift dirt, stains, bacteria, and even fungus and viruses through an oxidation process that works similar to bleaching. However, this slightly acidic liquid becomes an even more powerful cleaner when mixed with a base like baking soda, which causes it to bubble and form a somewhat abrasive paste. When applied to even the gunkiest and most stained baking sheet, it works to oxidize and lift the organic compounds and grease.