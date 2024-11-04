12 Signs It's Time To Throw Away Your Cooking Utensils

There are things in the kitchen you should never reuse – parchment paper and frilled cocktail toothpicks come to mind immediately here — and there are things in the kitchen you should use on repeat until the wheels fall off. It's as much a budgetary consideration as a matter of habit; how easy is it to just keep reaching for the same old kitchen gadgets without noticing how unusable they may have become? Since your utensils live most of their lives in an overloaded drawer or countertop container that looks like a gnarly industrial bouquet, you could be overlooking elements of wear-and-tear that pose health risks ranging from nicks and cuts to mold and bacteria exposure. It's important to know when to give up the ghost and replace that jacked-up potato peeler to minimize the potential for an urgent care visit.

What signs do your most frequently-used utensils give that it's time to toss them out and go shopping for replacements? I gathered up a selection of kitchen doodads that are most likely to send out signals when they've outlived their structural integrity. If you've ever picked bamboo bristles out of your basted ribs or sliced your finger on a jagged lid while wrestling with a wonky can opener, this collection of helpful tips is for you.