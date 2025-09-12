The Legendary Route 66 Diner That's Been Serving All-Day Breakfast Since 1923
If you've ever dreamed of traveling Route 66 and eating your way through classic diners on the historic highway, there's one you can't miss. Wherever you start, whether in Santa Monica or Chicago, your journey must include Lou Mitchell's. Located at 565 W. Jackson Boulevard in downtown Chicago, it's barely a detour from the official starting point of Route 66. Since 1923, Lou Mitchell's has been welcoming hungry travelers and still does so today in 2025.
Founded by William Mitchell and later run by his son Lou, the family-owned diner quickly became a beloved establishment for both locals and road-trippers. It has earned a reputation not just for its hearty diner food, but also for the atmosphere it fosters. The eatery has a tradition of handing either Milk Duds (which used to be made in Chicago) or donut holes to customers when they step inside, a nod to the family's Greek hospitality.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the diner remains a surviving piece of Americana, and the interior has not changed much since its construction. The wood tables, black and white flooring, and neon signs are even original! Some historic restaurants celebrated restaurants can turn into more of a novelty, but Lou Michell's still delivers on the food. The establishment boasts 4.5 stars out of 5 on Trip Advisor, and 4.6 on Google Maps reviews.
What to eat and expect when visiting Lou Mitchell's
At Lou Mitchell's, the diner-style booths, counter seating, and friendly staff may make it feel like you're stepping back in time to the golden era of classic roadside dining. Aside from providing retro nostalgia, the diner's menu is generously packed with old-school comfort favorites. Think pancakes, thick French toast, jumbo fluffy omelets, and breakfast platters.
Fresh pastries are baked daily and can be paired with what Lou Mitchell's calls the "world's finest coffee" with pure cream. Don't miss the distinctive examples of the family's Greek influence on the menu either — you'll see ingredients like Greek sausage and feta on the menu, along with a Greek toast menu item. For lunch, sandwiches like Reubens, grilled patty melts, and tuna come served on homemade bread, and there's a decent list of salads. Note that some customers find the portions large.
If you're traveling early and need to refuel at an incredible roadside restaurant, Lou Michell's opens at 6 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. on weekends. Breakfast is served all day, but note that the restaurant is only open until 2 p.m. If you need another Route 66 suggestion, check out Pops 66 in Oklahoma (it carries 700 varieties of soda).