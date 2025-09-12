The Legendary Route 66 Diner That's Been Serving All-Day Breakfast Since 1923

If you've ever dreamed of traveling Route 66 and eating your way through classic diners on the historic highway, there's one you can't miss. Wherever you start, whether in Santa Monica or Chicago, your journey must include Lou Mitchell's. Located at 565 W. Jackson Boulevard in downtown Chicago, it's barely a detour from the official starting point of Route 66. Since 1923, Lou Mitchell's has been welcoming hungry travelers and still does so today in 2025.

Founded by William Mitchell and later run by his son Lou, the family-owned diner quickly became a beloved establishment for both locals and road-trippers. It has earned a reputation not just for its hearty diner food, but also for the atmosphere it fosters. The eatery has a tradition of handing either Milk Duds (which used to be made in Chicago) or donut holes to customers when they step inside, a nod to the family's Greek hospitality.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the diner remains a surviving piece of Americana, and the interior has not changed much since its construction. The wood tables, black and white flooring, and neon signs are even original! Some historic restaurants celebrated restaurants can turn into more of a novelty, but Lou Michell's still delivers on the food. The establishment boasts 4.5 stars out of 5 on Trip Advisor, and 4.6 on Google Maps reviews.