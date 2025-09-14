The Florida Hot Dog Stand Elvis Presley Visited Still Draws Lines Today
Elvis Presley may have been most associated with Las Vegas or his hometown of Memphis, but the King of Rock and Roll traveled widely across America as part of his music and film career. In the process, he indulged another of his passions, food. He has been gone for decades, but it's still possible to chow down like the music legend at various establishments where he once dined. Many locals may not even realize it, but the small Florida town of Brooksville is still home to a hot dog stand that the Presley famously visited: Coney Island Drive-Inn.
The restaurant was just about a year old when Presley made his first visit in 1961. He was filming scenes along the state's Nature Coast (along the Gulf, northwest of Tampa) for the film "Follow that Dream," which told the story of a family settling on a remote Florida beach. As production moved throughout the area, it eventually brought Presley to Brooksville, where the restaurant's original location was operating. The King is said to have eaten there two times in total.
The foot-long hot dog meal was momentous enough for it to become Coney Island Drive-Inn's slogan: "Eat Where Elvis Ate!" Those words appear on eatery merchandise like T-shirts and are even painted on an eye-catching yellow stretch limo often parked outside the restaurant. There's also an "Elvis Corner" inside, adorned with the King's memorabilia. However, fans hoping to grab a bite where he ate might have a long wait, as some Tripadvisor reviews have noted that the establishment attracts long lines of customers.
The start of a growing hot dog empire
Today, Coney Island Drive-Inn has expanded from its original location to five more in the central Florida and Tampa area. Menu items include more than two dozen hot dog varieties alongside chicken wings, burgers, sandwiches, sides, and more.
Coney Island Drive-Inn was just one of the many restaurants across the United States that served Elvis Presley. Some were located in the Memphis area, the site of his legendary estate, Graceland. Folks in the area can enjoy the uniquely delicious dry-rub ribs of Charlie Vergos' Rendezvous or stop by the Arcade Restaurant, where you can still sit in Presley's favorite booth. However, other eateries he enjoyed ranged as far afield as Palm Springs, California, and Raleigh, North Carolina.
So, if you ever find yourself in this quieter corner of Florida (or just need a change of pace from the Sunshine State's absolute best seafood restaurants), think like a rock and roll superstar and take your world tour up to Brooksville to have a meal truly fit for a king.