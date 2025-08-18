You Can Still Eat In Elvis' Booth At His Go-To Memphis Restaurant
There's never been (and will likely never be) a more famous resident of Memphis, Tennessee, than the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley. His Graceland mansion remains one of Memphis' top attractions, and the city commemorates his untimely passing and honors his legacy with an annual Elvis Week each August. However, those who'd like to live like Elvis don't need to follow the crowds. Instead, they can grab a meal at a humble, longtime local restaurant where Elvis regularly dined — in the King's personal booth!
This memorable experience can be found at Memphis' oldest cafe, the Arcade Restaurant. Located at the southern edge of downtown, just blocks from the Mississippi River and the famous Beale Street entertainment district, it was opened by Greek immigrants more than a century ago. However, its current, vintage diner style was part of a 1950s refresh, and the Arcade still looks much like it did when Presley was a patron.
Elvis wasn't just an occasional Arcade diner either. He chowed down often enough that he had a regular booth that's now adorned with his photograph. You can even sit there as you enjoy your own meal, though expect a long wait behind other fans of the music icon.
A crucial stop in Elvis food history
The Arcade Restaurant also earns a spot in celebrity food history as the source of one of the most memorable things Elvis loved to eat: the fried peanut butter and banana sandwich. It's still on the menu, with the option to upgrade with bacon. Elvis' beloved sandwich is characteristic of the Arcade's overall culinary vibe: tasty, unpretentious, and convenient breakfasts and lunches. Don't count on stopping by for dinner, however. Although the eatery is open seven days a week, operating hours end at 3:00 p.m.
Although Elvis is best known for his musical contributions, his food preferences have also gained a lot of attention in the years since his death. Presley was also a regular at Las Casuelas Original in Palm Springs, California, where he was known to enjoy the classic Mexican restaurant order of ranchero beans. (He was also well known for his prodigious appetite, including his last meal: four scoops of ice cream and six chocolate chip cookies.)
The next time you're in Memphis, remember to stop by the Arcade Restaurant for breakfast or lunch. Maybe you'll be able to score a seat at Elvis' favorite booth. It's one of the easiest ways to literally eat like a king.