You Can Still Eat In Elvis' Booth At His Go-To Memphis Restaurant

There's never been (and will likely never be) a more famous resident of Memphis, Tennessee, than the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley. His Graceland mansion remains one of Memphis' top attractions, and the city commemorates his untimely passing and honors his legacy with an annual Elvis Week each August. However, those who'd like to live like Elvis don't need to follow the crowds. Instead, they can grab a meal at a humble, longtime local restaurant where Elvis regularly dined — in the King's personal booth!

This memorable experience can be found at Memphis' oldest cafe, the Arcade Restaurant. Located at the southern edge of downtown, just blocks from the Mississippi River and the famous Beale Street entertainment district, it was opened by Greek immigrants more than a century ago. However, its current, vintage diner style was part of a 1950s refresh, and the Arcade still looks much like it did when Presley was a patron.

Elvis wasn't just an occasional Arcade diner either. He chowed down often enough that he had a regular booth that's now adorned with his photograph. You can even sit there as you enjoy your own meal, though expect a long wait behind other fans of the music icon.