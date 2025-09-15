The Popular Restaurant Starter Chefs Won't Order

When your restaurant order consists of a carb-heavy dish drenched in rich sauce, or a plate of protein so crusted in rock salt it would make Salt Bae blush, it feels right to get your greens in by putting away a quick house salad first. The house salad may not be the most exciting menu option, but a little fiber seems like the right move — and surely a simple plate of lettuce, carrot, and red onion is innocuous enough, right? Odd as it may be, the house salad is actually one of those foods you should never order, according to chefs.

Folks who order a house salad to kick off the meal often do it in an effort to be health-conscious; however, people who work in kitchens say it's probably not doing much good for your gut. Unless you're at an establishment that has a strong focus on fresh produce, there's no promise that the vegetables — especially the greens — will be fresh. While a tomato or cucumber can stand up to a taste test when a bit overripe, it's game over when the lettuce has gone off. If the base greens are soft, slimy, or brown or red in hue, this is a good indicator that lettuce has gone bad. To make up for this unfortunate reality, house salads are often drowned in heavy dressings that tend to be high in fat and sugar. What's more, it's not uncommon for a house salad to be finished with toppers like shredded cheese or croutons, which can be difficult to digest and add calories.