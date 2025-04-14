Nusret Gökçe has a phenomenal social media presence. If you take a look at his Instagram account, for example, he boasts around 53 million followers. If you simply search for his nickname "Salt Bae" on TikTok, you'll come across more than 147,000 posts of the steakhouse chef and restaurateur. In most of them, he is wearing sunglasses, sporting his signature ponytail, and performing his signature salt sprinkle (more on that later).

But while Gökçe's social media presence tends to be fun and entertaining, the reality for his employees seems to be far from it. The businessman has been the subject of multiple allegations and lawsuits, and former workers have accused him of everything from racial discrimination to tip misuse.

Keep reading to find out more about how Gökçe went from growing up in a poor village in Turkey, to a viral phenomenon, to becoming one of the most controversial figures in the restaurant industry. Here's what happened to Salt Bae in the eight years since posting the video that made him social media famous.