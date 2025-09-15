The Everyday Kitchen Appliance The Property Brothers Refuse To Buy (What They Prefer Instead)

The two siblings who host "Property Brothers," Drew and Jonathan Scott, avoid installing gas ranges in their renovation projects. Instead, the brothers consistently opt for induction cooktops, which are often cited as better than gas. Fans of the show may have noticed this and assumed it was a decision made to modernize the kitchen. This is somewhat true — but the choice is also based on a mix of practicality, safety, and shifting design trends.

In the modern-day kitchen, induction cooking has become the new standard. For those who are not familiar on how these appliances function, induction cooktops use electromagnetic energy to directly heat pots and pans. The benefit? Faster cooking times and more precise temperature control than gas stovetops. This makes them especially appealing for upgraded home cooking; plus, the Property Brothers often design dream kitchens and induction stovetops look more sleek than the older gas stovetops. It also helps that induction appliances fit neatly into the Property Brothers' design philosophy of minimal clutter and a polished, high-end look, as they can blend almost seamlessly into a countertop, which is harder to achieve with bulky gas ranges.

Safety is another obvious benefit. Gas stoves have open flames, which, of course, come with fire risks, and they unfortunately produce unhealthy indoor air pollutants, such as nitrogen dioxide. A study in the International Journal of Environmental Health and Research found that gas cooking increased risks of asthma in children and other respiratory issues. Induction, on the other hand, produces no emissions in the home and stays cool to the touch outside of the pan area, making it a safer choice for families with kids.