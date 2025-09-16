Bartenders Have Had Enough Of This Gen Z Bar Trend

Something wicked this way comes for barflies and bartenders who are set in the drinking ways of old. Those who are well-acquainted with the phrase, "add it to my tab", might be caught off guard by the bar behavior of Gen Z. Now that Gen Z's older members are of legal drinking age, it appears they aren't at all inclined to start a tab at the bar. You might chalk it up as one of those bar etiquette rules people don't know they're breaking, but there's more to the trend. It turns out that tab avoidance amongst the young is made in a concerted effort to remain untethered to one watering hole, while still maintaining a sense of fiscal responsibility. We can hear our Millennial bar regulars booing from here.

There are lots of lovely things Gen Z is known for, but their ability to hunker down and stick with it isn't one of them. Arguably the most noncommittal generation, we're now seeing that attitude bleeding out into the minutiae of everyday life. When it comes to starting a bar tab, many Gen Z-ers see it as a hindrance to the flow of the evening. Closing out after each individual drink — even if they have several in the same locale — leaves open the possibility for a quick venue change if the mood should strike. What's more, Gen Z drinks far less alcohol than their predecessors. With greater potential for an evening of moderation, closing out just makes sense to them.