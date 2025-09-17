Avoid These 12 Mistakes When Using Your Garlic Press

The garlic press has a bit of a PR problem. Chefs love to hate it. Just get a knife, they argue. They'll tell you a garlic press is a pain to clean, turns garlic into a fire-breathing dragon, and is just another single-use gadget cluttering your already jam-packed kitchen drawers.

But you know what? Garlic press lovers might actually be the silent majority, quietly squeezing cloves while the critics are yelling at the garlic goo stuck on their cutting boards. Turns out that many of the complaints about garlic presses boil down to a few easy-to-avoid mistakes.

Hard to clean? It might be a mistake to skip the olive oil. Too garlicky? It might just be the wrong place and time. Single-use gadget? Not even close. It's a big mistake to assume this kitchen tool is only useful for garlic. Whether you're already team garlic press or just a little curious, let's press on to learn about some common mistakes to avoid.