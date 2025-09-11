Cracker Barrel Revives Its Old Biscuit Recipe Thanks To Customer Feedback
With decreased store sales and some disappointing customer experiences, Cracker Barrel has been struggling for a while. As a result, the folksy chain is scrambling to remain relevant when many dining establishments are losing customers due to rising restaurant prices. According to a post shared by the restaurant on X, Cracker Barrel now offers "hand-rolled and baked fresh" biscuits at all its establishments; a move that addressed a controversial policy change. Earlier this year, Cracker Barrel began serving pre-baked frozen biscuits that were reheated upon ordering, which caused a customer outcry regarding quality.
On Reddit, a user said, "I have gotten a ton of complaints about the biscuits being stale and hard on the edges," and ultimately blamed the switch for the quality decline of one of the most popular items at the chain. While fresh-baked bread always wins the day, Cracker Barrel's already aggrieved customers aren't as enthused by the announcement as the chain may have hoped. On X, one commenter asked, "...And all the other food is old and reheated too?!" in response to the biscuit announcement.
Handmade biscuits aren't only change coming to Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel's iconic signage has been criticized for being racist in the past, though the restaurant refuted allegations regarding the true meaning of its logo. Despite the chain's protests, it recently initiated a logo update that kept the establishment's name but removed the classic image of a man sitting next to a barrel. After fans of the restaurant made their voices heard, Cracker Barrel revoked its original plan and claimed that the original logo would remain, and plans to remodel all 660 locations would be halted (though four locations had already been updated).
Along with its handmade biscuit announcement, Cracker Barrel dropped another doozy on the public: The restaurant will work to remove any existing policies related to diversity, equality, and social justice. A representative told Fox Business that Cracker Barrel "hires, promotes, and rewards individuals based only on skills and performance," and that the chain "does not treat employees or guests differently based on race or any other protected class." It's worth noting that the restaurant has been accused of racism by both staff and customers, so it's not likely that the promise of freshly baked biscuits will woo justice-minded consumers.