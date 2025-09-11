Cracker Barrel Revives Its Old Biscuit Recipe Thanks To Customer Feedback

With decreased store sales and some disappointing customer experiences, Cracker Barrel has been struggling for a while. As a result, the folksy chain is scrambling to remain relevant when many dining establishments are losing customers due to rising restaurant prices. According to a post shared by the restaurant on X, Cracker Barrel now offers "hand-rolled and baked fresh" biscuits at all its establishments; a move that addressed a controversial policy change. Earlier this year, Cracker Barrel began serving pre-baked frozen biscuits that were reheated upon ordering, which caused a customer outcry regarding quality.

On Reddit, a user said, "I have gotten a ton of complaints about the biscuits being stale and hard on the edges," and ultimately blamed the switch for the quality decline of one of the most popular items at the chain. While fresh-baked bread always wins the day, Cracker Barrel's already aggrieved customers aren't as enthused by the announcement as the chain may have hoped. On X, one commenter asked, "...And all the other food is old and reheated too?!" in response to the biscuit announcement.