Trader Joe's Expands With 8 New Stores In 7 States. See The List

Trader Joe's employs meticulous planning when opening new locations, which is probably why the quirky grocer can't be found in your neighborhood. The chain's choosiness means that new stores are a big deal with Trader Joe's devotees, so a recent announcement regarding TJ's expansion is bound to thrill shoppers. According to Trader Joe's website, the chain will open eight new locations in seven states in September, including Lacey, Washington; Kingwood and Cypress, Texas; Columbia, South Carolina; Costa Mesa, California; Hamden, Connecticut; Melbourne, Florida; and Williamsville, New York.

Trader Joe's is a bona fide grocery store success, and the chain's unique approach to shopping is a major reason why. From beloved store-exclusive brands to the vibrant packaging and signage, shoppers cherish the store for the quality of its groceries and the folksy neighborhood vibe it elicits. The grocery chain is also known for introducing its fans to new ingredients and flavors such as its popular selection of ube-infused goodies. Overall, the chain operates in 42 states plus the District of Columbia. States without TJ's locations include Hawaii, Mississippi, West Virginia, Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Alaska.