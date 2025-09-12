Trader Joe's Expands With 8 New Stores In 7 States. See The List
Trader Joe's employs meticulous planning when opening new locations, which is probably why the quirky grocer can't be found in your neighborhood. The chain's choosiness means that new stores are a big deal with Trader Joe's devotees, so a recent announcement regarding TJ's expansion is bound to thrill shoppers. According to Trader Joe's website, the chain will open eight new locations in seven states in September, including Lacey, Washington; Kingwood and Cypress, Texas; Columbia, South Carolina; Costa Mesa, California; Hamden, Connecticut; Melbourne, Florida; and Williamsville, New York.
Trader Joe's is a bona fide grocery store success, and the chain's unique approach to shopping is a major reason why. From beloved store-exclusive brands to the vibrant packaging and signage, shoppers cherish the store for the quality of its groceries and the folksy neighborhood vibe it elicits. The grocery chain is also known for introducing its fans to new ingredients and flavors such as its popular selection of ube-infused goodies. Overall, the chain operates in 42 states plus the District of Columbia. States without TJ's locations include Hawaii, Mississippi, West Virginia, Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Alaska.
Trader Joe's: your big-name neighborhood grocer
Based on the popularity of Trader Joe's and its private label products (many of which are created by well-known name brands), it stands to reason that the store would continue its expansion. While it's true that the grocery chain has recently introduced many new locations throughout the U.S., it still adheres to the neighborhood grocery concept that made the brand so successful among its customers.
Trader Joe's first opened its doors in 1967. The chain's ongoing dedication to keeping things cozy and quaint allows it to stand out from other grocery stores, and it also ensures that products remain affordable for the average shopper. However, the neighborhood grocery chain concept means that not all regions will have a TJ's accessible for shoppers. While there are many factors that dictate where new locations pop up, Trader Joe's encourages shoppers to be vocal about their love for the chain if they're pining for a new location where they live.