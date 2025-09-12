Italian Chain Joins Growing List Of Bankruptcy Filings

While on-site entertainment is a great way to draw customers, the massive size of Pinstripes locations could partially explain the chain's ongoing financial instability. Pinstripes restaurants are estimated to range between 26,000 and 38,000 square feet, which can be pricey to maintain when it comes to leases and building costs. Also consider that the majority of sales at the chain are linked to food. That means that the additional attractions are adding cost without much value.

As dining out becomes increasingly more expensive due to factors like inflation and rising labor costs, consumers are being highly selective about which establishments they visit. A perusal of Pinstripes' menu shows that prices are on the expensive side (though they're likely to vary by location). For instance, a margherita pizza will run you $17 while the Italian jambalaya costs $28.

It's worth noting that Pinstripes was named in our list of new fast-food chains that are doomed to fail, as we didn't believe that the gimmicky nature of this eatery would substantially resonate with diners. Here's hoping that Pinstripes is able to hone its approach and maintain its existing locations.