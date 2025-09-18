The Dollar Tree Spice You Might Be Tempted To Buy, But Shouldn't

Herbs and spices are a vital part of crafting delicious dishes, but anyone who's been shopping in recent years knows how expensive those little canisters can be. Increasingly, savvy shoppers are skipping the supermarket for these items and heading to discount retailers like Dollar Tree, instead. While there is a wide variety of spice blends available, not all are worth your hard-earned dollars. In particular, it's worth skipping the tempting-sounding, but ultimately disappointing, Colonna Garlic Herb Seasoning.

That's the conclusion from a Mashed taste test of 14 Dollar Tree spices, where our reviewer found it hard to believe that such a simple concept could have such a lackluster execution. To start, the aroma was described as "a bit plastic," while the flavor was "so bland [they] had to read the label to make sure there were actual garlic and herbs in the formula." For such a typically pungent spice, it's a damning review.

Instead of a vibrant mix of robust garlic and zesty herbs, the taste was described as closer to celery seed. That's despite an attractive ingredient list that features black pepper, onion, crushed red pepper, parsley, and lemon oil. With that kind of base, it's easy to see why adventurous cooks would want to add it to their spice rack — and also why they'd be let down by the results.