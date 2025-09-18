The Italian Costco Item Card Holders Love To Stock Up On
As featured in our ranking of the best Italian food to buy at Costco, Citterio Prosciutto is the stuff that meaty, salty dreams are made of. The Citterio brand has roots going back to 1870 and even operates its own testing and research lab to ensure satisfying results. Its superior prosciutto product is aged for at least 420 days and sourced from pigs reared in Parma, Italy
For those unfamiliar with this delectable food, prosciutto is a type of cured ham that undergoes an extensive salting and drying process that can last months. The result is a thin and savory slice of meat that can be enjoyed cooked or uncooked and is beloved for its rich, fatty texture and salty flavor. Costco members can find 6-ounce, two-count packages of Citterio Prosciutto at the store, but sadly, the item is out of stock where we live. A Redditor claimed the product retailed for $11.99 at their local Costco, though we can't confirm that price, and costs are likely to fluctuate from store to store. It's worth mentioning that a competing retailer like Giant Eagle might sell 3 ounces of store-brand prosciutto for as much as $8.99. So Costco may well be your best bet for quality prosciutto at an appealing price.
For some shoppers, the Citterio product is not just a bargain, but also a staple. One Reddit user shared that they purchased prosciutto during every Costco trip, using the meat for breakfast and snacks as well as feeding it to their toddler.
How to use Costco's impressive prosciutto at home
You can save money on many bulk groceries at Costco, but spoilage is a real concern when buying large volumes of food. It's possible to freeze prosciutto and other types of deli meat if you heavily stock up on them. However, you must wrap slices securely to avoid air exposure and degraded quality. When properly stored in a freezer set to 0 degrees Fahrenheit or colder, deli meat will typically retain its quality for one to two months. While it may still be safe to eat after that, it may not be as tasty.
Along with freezing, knowing the many recipes and preparations featuring prosciutto ensures you get to enjoy every precious morsel. For a quick and tasty appetizer, wrap wedges of fresh cantaloupe with thin slices of prosciutto and drizzle with balsamic-based glaze or honey. This cured ham also makes an excellent pizza topping when paired with arugula and parmesan cheese. For a hearty brunch dish, prosciutto is a wonderful addition to a decadent casserole with goat cheese, leeks, and Dijon mustard, among other tempting ingredients. And when it comes to dinner, incorporate the cured ham into pasta dishes for an infusion of salty, savory goodness.