The Italian Costco Item Card Holders Love To Stock Up On

As featured in our ranking of the best Italian food to buy at Costco, Citterio Prosciutto is the stuff that meaty, salty dreams are made of. The Citterio brand has roots going back to 1870 and even operates its own testing and research lab to ensure satisfying results. Its superior prosciutto product is aged for at least 420 days and sourced from pigs reared in Parma, Italy

For those unfamiliar with this delectable food, prosciutto is a type of cured ham that undergoes an extensive salting and drying process that can last months. The result is a thin and savory slice of meat that can be enjoyed cooked or uncooked and is beloved for its rich, fatty texture and salty flavor. Costco members can find 6-ounce, two-count packages of Citterio Prosciutto at the store, but sadly, the item is out of stock where we live. A Redditor claimed the product retailed for $11.99 at their local Costco, though we can't confirm that price, and costs are likely to fluctuate from store to store. It's worth mentioning that a competing retailer like Giant Eagle might sell 3 ounces of store-brand prosciutto for as much as $8.99. So Costco may well be your best bet for quality prosciutto at an appealing price.

For some shoppers, the Citterio product is not just a bargain, but also a staple. One Reddit user shared that they purchased prosciutto during every Costco trip, using the meat for breakfast and snacks as well as feeding it to their toddler.