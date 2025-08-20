The 10 Best Italian Foods To Buy At Costco

Even if Americans regularly enjoy at least 10 Italian foods they don't serve in Italy, plenty of food products that did, in fact, originate in Italy are still eaten domestically with regularity. Italian food staples are so numerous at large grocery stores, they're typically found throughout rather than in dedicated Italian sections. All that to say, options are plentiful for Italian food connoisseurs at major retailers, including Costco warehouses. But of course, not every single Italian food at Costco is a winner.

For clarity's sake, this list lacks what some might consider two notable omissions — Italian sausage and pizza, both of which are well worth purchasing at Costco. The former, however, falls under the umbrella of not-actually-Italian. Meanwhile, Costco does technically sell some Italian-style pizzas, but considering all the top picks among Costco's best and worst frozen pizza options ranked are decidedly American, it made more sense to leave pizza off this list.

Determining the best Italian foods at Costco first required compiling a list of as many Italian items as possible that are commonly sold at Costco warehouses. Any product that amassed considerable customer feedback, consisting of predominately positive comments, made the cut. The following 10 products, then, are the very best Italian foods worth buying at Costco stores.